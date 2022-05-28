Historic gain for Greens as party claims victory in seat of Brisbane

The Australian Greens Party has declared victory in the Queensland seat of Brisbane, gaining a fourth seat in the House of Representatives.





"Stephen Bates has won the seat of Brisbane for the Greens, taking the QLD seat from the Liberals," the party said in a statement.





The development comes after a close race and a tense week of vote counting in the inner city seat which covers the city of Brisbane.



Mr Bates beat our Labor hopeful Madonna Jarrett in a tight contest.





The 29-year-old retail worker describes himself as a proud gay man who will make it his priority to advocate in particular for young people.





“There has been an uprising by young people at this election," he said.





“As one of the youngest members of the new Parliament, I believe my election is a message that the young people of Australia refuse to be pushed out any longer.





"We need action on climate, the housing and rental crisis, mental health into Medicare student debt and job insecurity."



The win is the third for the Greens in Queensland, who also took the seat of Ryan and Griffith. The party's leader, Adam Bandt, also holds the seat of Melbourne in Victoria.





Outgoing Liberal MP Trevor Evans conceded defeat last Saturday as despite leading the three-candidate preferred count, he is unlikely to retain his seat.





Greens leader Adam Bandt said the result reflects growing support for the party, which now also has 12 MPs in the Senate after winning six additional upper house seats at this election.





"The greenslide continues. The Greens will be the most powerful third party in the Parliament.



"Stephen’s fantastic win means the Liberals’ defeat is even more profound and we are in a stronger position to push the Albanese government to take action on climate and inequality."





The Australian Electoral Commission on Friday released new data showing an unusual three-candidate preferred status for Brisbane and Macnamara in Victoria, which still remains in doubt.





In Macnamara, incumbent Labor MP Josh Burns has taken a slight lead over his Greens rival Steph Hodgins-May with Liberal candidate Colleen Harkin trailing.





Liberal candidate Andrew Constance is 253 votes ahead of sitting Labor MP Fiona Phillips in the NSW electorate of Gilmore, with postal votes slightly favouring Mr Constance.



