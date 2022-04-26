History maker: Tina Rahimi first female Muslim boxer to represent Australia

Tina Rahimi will be the first Muslim woman to box for Australia at a Commonwealth Games.





The boxer from Bass Hill in Sydney, who competes in the 57kg division, is one of eight Games debutants in the boxing team of four women and seven men for the Games.

Rahimi earned her selection last month by winning the national title, despite suffering a shoulder ligament injury at the start of the tournament.

"At first I was really uncomfortable, people looking at me, that I'm different," Rahimi said.

(left to right) Taha Ahmad, Tina Rahimi and Alex Winwood are part of the Australian boxing team at the upcoming Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. Source: AAP / James Gourley

"They'd look at me like, 'who's this girl? She's going to get bashed', because I just look so different - I don't look like a boxer.

"They misjudge me. Once they see me fight and see that I can actually fight, they show their respect. It feels amazing."

At the nationals, one of Rahimi's supporters overheard another onlooker say she would be in big trouble against the tournament favourite.

"Then I gave her a hell of a time and I remember him coming up to me ... and saying 'wow, you did so well,'" she said.

Rahimi will also leave for Turkey next week for the women's world boxing championships - her first international competition, and only four years after taking up boxing.

She has prepared through the

and its fasting requirements, which ends next week.

The Sydney boxer missed out on a national training camp in Sheffield, England because she preferred to observe Ramadan at home.

For Rahimi, she sees the commitment to her faith as a positive.

"I'm actually loving this month. It gives me good vibes, just getting closer to God, praying," she said.

"This is what is giving me more of my confidence as well. I've suffered for this."

Rahimi's first fight was only in February 2018, but since then she has received her ticket to head to Birmingham as the first Muslim woman to compete for Australia in the boxing category.

It is the second Australian team announcement for Birmingham, after last week's confirmation of the weightlifting representatives.

Australia will send 425 athletes to the Games, which will run from 26 July to 8 August.

Rahimi's fellow Sydney fighter Kaye Scott, 37, will become only the second Australian boxer to compete at three Commonwealth Games.

Scott won bronze in the 70kg division at the 2018 Gold Coast Games and will compete in the 69kg category at Birmingham, while Victorian Caitlin Parker is back after her silver in the 75kg class four years ago.

Parker also fought at the Tokyo Olympics.

At 19, South Australian Callum Peters is the youngest member of the boxing team and he will compete in the 75kg division.