Home Affairs chief Mike Pezzullo reported over texts to Liberal Party powerbroker

Home Affairs secretary Mike Pezzullo has been referred to the Public Service Commissioner over leaked text exchanges between him and influential Liberal Party figure Scott Briggs.

A man with his hands folded looks on, with a microphone near him.

Leaked text messages show Pezzullo using a political back channel to two former Liberal prime ministers. Source: AAP / Mick Tsikas

Key Points
  • Mike Pezzullo has been accused of attempting to improperly influence political decisions.
  • Text messages show Pezzullo suggesting potential ministerial appointments to his portfolio.
  • Pezzullo has been referred to the Australian Public Service Commissioner.
Home Affairs secretary Mike Pezzullo has been referred to the Australian Public Service Commissioner, accused of inappropriately trying to influence the Liberal Party.

A cache of leaked encrypted text messages revealed by Nine Newspapers on Sunday night show Pezzullo using a political back channel to two former Liberal prime ministers, including to suggest which MP should become minister of his department.

The texts indicate he used Liberal powerbroker Scott Briggs to wield influence, including recommending ministerial sackings and suggesting conservatives be appointed to the home affairs portfolio.

Home Affairs Minister Clare O'Neil has referred the matter to the public service body, she confirmed in a statement.
Clare O'Neil speaking at a press conference.
Home Affairs Minister Clare O’Neil has referred the matter to the Public Service Commissioner. Source: AAP / Mick Tsikas
"I am aware of reporting regarding communications between Michael Pezzullo and Scott Briggs," she said.

"[On Sunday night] I referred this matter to the Australian Public Service Commissioner, Dr Gordon de Brouwer."

Texts showed that, on the night before Scott Morrison replaced Malcolm Turnbull as prime minister in 2018, Pezzullo suggested Peter Dutton should return to the Home Affairs minister role.

According to the messages, he also suggested the Liberals sack former defence minister Christopher Pyne, labelled former defence minister Marise Payne "completely ineffectual" and "a problem", and said he "almost had a heart attack" when Julie Bishop was linked with a tilt at the prime ministership in 2018.

Others show Briggs directly asking if Pezzullo had any messages he wanted him to convey before a dinner with Morrison and Turnbull.
It is not suggested the messages show corrupt or illegal conduct but arguably that Pezzullo overstepped the required impartial nature of heading a government department.

Pezzullo was the first person appointed to head the Home Affairs department when it was created in 2017.

He has held the job since, keeping the role when Labor took office in 2022.
Published 25 September 2023 10:44am
Source: AAP

