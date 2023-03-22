Homelessness is surging in Australia. There are fears it could get worse

Key Points The number of people without a home rose by 5.2 percent over five years.

Fifty-six per cent of those without a home were women and children.

The largest percentage increase in homelessness was in Tasmania, with a rise of 45 per cent.

Data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics shows homelessness is surging.





New figures show nearly 123,000 people were without a home on Census night 2021 - around 6,000 more than at the previous count in 2016.





It represents a 5.2 per cent lift in homelessness over five years.





Fifty-six per cent of those without a home were women and children; 16 per cent were aged over 55; 14 per cent were aged 19 to 24.





The largest percentage increase in homelessness was in Tasmania, with a rise of 45 per cent.



In Victoria, the number of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people experiencing homelessness grew by over 40 per cent.





Groups including the Council to Homeless Persons in Melbourne have called for immediate action to reduce homelessness.





Housing Minister Julie Collins said Labor has a bill for a $10-billion affordable housing fund in Parliament right now and that it has support across the housing sector.





"The Property Council said 'the quicker all of these mechanisms are up and running the better'. National Shelter (homelessness support organisation) described it as 'the most critical housing legislation to be brought forward in the last ten years',” she said.





Some crossbenchers say it's not enough to meet demand.



Crisis could worsen

The Greens leader Adam Bandt said at least $5 billion a year is required for social and affordable housing, as well as a rent freeze. He said inaction will make the crisis worse.





"And the reality is that if the government do not take this action, we are going to see more hundreds of thousands more homeless, more people on the street, more women getting kicked out of their homes because they can't afford the rent, unless the government takes action - right now."





A new report released on March 22 from the Australian Council of Social Services ACOSS shows single parents, migrants, the jobless, and people living with a disability are more prone to living in poverty.





Its CEO, Dr Cassandra Goldie, said the cost of housing is the major financial pressure people are facing.



"The number one thing that people tell us when they come into our emergency services is housing. Housing, housing. It's the cost of rent. Rent in particular has soared above all levels of CPI increase, above inflation, and certainly above welfare benefits."





It's no surprise to authorities or tenants in Queensland.





Figures released earlier this week indicate at least 150,000 households in the sunshine state are experiencing critical housing stress, and that around 300,000 people are at risk of homelessness.





Deputy Premier Steven Miles said the government will look at a rental cap proposal at a housing summit next week on 28 March.





"A freeze for two years is quite different to suggesting that there should be limits on how much it can go up ... We should be able to have a conversation about how much rents can go up and by how much they can be increased."





The state government's plan has attracted strong opposition from groups that represent landlords.



