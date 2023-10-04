Environment

Homes destroyed in NSW south coast blaze amid warnings of 'hellish three months ahead'

Firefighters battled a large blaze overnight on the NSW south coast. Premier Chris Minns says midsummer bushfire conditions happening in October point to "a hellish three months".

A bushfire seen burning in the distance

A bushfire at Coolagolite continues to burn near homes in the Bega Valley. Source: Supplied / NSW RFS

Key Points
  • A number of homes have been lost on the NSW south coast from a large blaze overnight.
  • The bushfire was still burning out of control on Wednesday morning.
  • There are fears this bushfire season could be the worst since the summer of 2019/2020.
A number of homes have been lost on the NSW south coast as authorities wait to survey the damage from a large blaze that burned through the night.

The NSW Rural Fire Service has confirmed the loss of properties in the Coolagolite fire but officials were unable to say the exact number or locations as field assessment teams were yet to arrive to undertake a review.

There were no reports of missing people.
READ MORE

How to prepare for Australia's bushfire season

Crews were provided some relief when a cool southerly change moved across the fireground, inland from the coastal town of Bermagui, in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

The threat level for the popular holiday destination and the neighbouring Cuttagee and Barragga Bay was downgraded to watch and act after residents were told on Tuesday it was too late for them to leave.
The bushfire was still burning out of control on Wednesday and spanned an area of more than 5200ha.

Premier Chris Minns said local firefighting crews had been through a tough 24 hours as they worked to protect towns, many of which were full of holidaymakers for the school holidays.

"We're in October and we've found that we're facing midsummer bushfire conditions in some parts of NSW - it points to a hellish three months," he told reporters.
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said he would visit the south coast with Minns to talk with those affected by the most recent blazes.

"I feel for those communities as well, they went through such a difficult time in 2019-20 over that Black Summer and many of the areas that were affected by fires then are burning again," he said.
READ MORE

Is this the solution to Australia's bushfire-fighting problem?

Early in 2020, Bermagui residents were forced to retreat to the water in preparation for possible evacuation as bushfires surrounded the town in tinderbox conditions.

RFS commissioner Rob Rogers urged residents not to be complacent as the weather cooled since the fire danger remained.

"We know properties were lost, we just don't know how many and that work will obviously go on this morning," he told Nine's Today Show.
"The good news is there are no reports at the moment of anyone missing ... but we've got to confirm that everybody is OK in those areas because there's a lot of scattered properties firefighters were struggling to get into."

The southerly change that moved through the fireground overnight has brought cooler temperatures, increased humidity and some rain.

Evacuation centres in Bega and Narooma remain in place. Conditions had also improved in many other parts of NSW as crews battled 73 bush and grass fires, 18 of which were yet to be contained, on Wednesday morning.
A shot of a firefighter's back while a small blaze burns on some bushland trees.
There are fears this bushfire season could be the worst in NSW since the summer of 2019/2020. Source: AFP / Saeed Khan
Total fire bans were in place for the greater Hunter region as well as areas to the north and northwest stretching to the Queensland border.

The Bureau of Meteorology said showers and storms were expected to hit much of the state, although the front was not expected to hit Sydney and areas to the north until the afternoon and evening.

A high of 29C is forecast for the state capital, while the mercury could hit 32C in Newcastle and 33C at Gloucester to the north.
Share
3 min read
Published 4 October 2023 11:14am
Source: AAP
Available in other languages

Share this with family and friends

Recommended for you

A blonde woman in a pink jumper holds a newborn to her chest while sitting in front of a computer.

ABC journalist says naming her son 'Methamphetamine Rules' wasn't a stunt

Australia

Two images of a teenage girl with a hospital feeding tube in her nose

Most young people bounced back after COVID-19. Sophie's case remains 'catastrophic'

COVID-19

A middle aged man using laptop with a woman looking over shoulder and documents spread on the table.

$50,000 and $70,000: Why these figures are so important to your retirement

Life

Australians queue outside a Centrelink office.

Here are the Centrelink payments getting a boost from today, and by how much

Australia

Rupert Murdoch giving a speech to the press.

Rupert Murdoch says 'elites have open contempt' in parting letter to staff as he steps down

World

People walking through the arrivals and departures hall of an airport. Some are wheeling suitcases.

The cheapest, and most expensive, days to book your flights

Life

Delegates seated in a semi-circle facing a speaker in the Sámi Parliament building.

Could these Nordic parliaments give a glimpse of what to expect from the Voice?

World

A woman with theatrical makeup and earrings winking and licking her teeth

Why has US rapper Doja Cat's new song named after a street food caused controversy?

World