Hong Kong government 'strongly deplores' protest song replacing Chinese anthem at rugby sevens match

Key points The Hong Kong government wants an investigation after a protest song replaced its national anthem at a rugby game.

Hong Kong Rugby Union has expressed its regret over the "incorrect music".

"It was a case of human error", the HKRU said, adding that an apology was issued at the game.

The Hong Kong government says it "strongly deplores and opposes" the playing of a protest song instead of the Chinese national anthem at a Asian Rugby Sevens game in South Korea, demanding a full investigation into how it happened.





Before the cup final match between Hong Kong and South Korea in Incheon on Sunday, online footage shows the sounds of Glory to Hong Kong filling the stadium instead of the Chinese national anthem, March of the Volunteers.



The song rose to popularity during the 2019-2020 protests in Hong Kong, when angry civilians took to the streets in response to a bill that, if passed, would allow fugitives to be extradited to mainland China.





The song includes the phrase "Liberate Hong Kong, revolution of our times" - popularised by pro-democracy activists - which has since been outlawed by the Hong Kong government.





Riot police responded to the protests with tear gas, often clashing with activists.





Without naming the song, the government said in a statement on Monday that it was "closely associated with violent protests and the 'independence' movement of 2019".





"The National Anthem is a symbol of our country. The organiser of the tournament has a duty to ensure that the National Anthem receives the respect it warranted," the spokesperson said.





They added the government had already written to the Hong Kong Rugby Union (HKRU) on Sunday evening, demanding that it "deal with this matter seriously" by launching a full investigation, submitting a detailed report and conveying the government's strong objection to series organiser Asia Rugby.



The Sports Federation and Olympic Committee of Hong Kong, China echoed the government in a similar statement on Monday , saying it was "highly concerned" and "surprised" by the error, and demanding HKRU conduct an investigation to ensure similar events don't happen again.



'A case of human error'

HKRU on Monday expressed its "deepest concern and regret" over the incident, adding that Asia Rugby had also conveyed its "sincere apologies and assured us it will not happen again".





When explaining the error, HKRU said the organisers "initially played incorrect music for Hong Kong", which they said was down to "human error".





"This was brought to their attention and an apology was announced after the game," it said.



"The HKRU expressed its extreme dissatisfaction at this occurrence and has received a full explanation of the circumstances that led to this. Whilst we accept this was a case of human error it was nevertheless not acceptable."





When Hong Kong won the final on Sunday, March of the Volunteers was played during the prize presentation ceremony.



During the 2019-2020 protests, it’s estimated millions of people attended demonstrations across Hong Kong, with police arresting 10,200 people and two people losing their lives. The city has a population of more than seven million.





While the so-called extradition bill was eventually withdrawn, the protests continued and, ultimately, China enacted the controversial national security law on 30 June 2020.





Following the new law coming in, the Hong Kong government said it "strongly condemns any acts which challenge the sovereignty, unification and territorial integrity of the People's Republic of China".





Since then, hundreds have been arrested under the threat of secession, subversion, terrorism or collusion with foreign forces against Hong Kong and China.





The Hong Kong government has requested the HKRU ensure a similar incident doesn't happen again when the Hong Kong rugby team play in the third leg of the Asian Rugby Seven Series to be held in Dubai at the end of the month.



