Hopes of finding helicopter crew alive all but dashed after 'catastrophic' incident

KEY POINTS: Defence Minister Richard Marles says the hope of finding four missing officers after helicopter crash is lost.

He described the crash as "catastrophic".

The four had been missing since the crash on Friday evening.

Defence Minister Richard Marles says there is no hope that four army airmen involved in a "catastrophic" helicopter crash have survived.





Marles revealed "significant wreckage" had been discovered by rescuers since the helicopter crashed on Friday night, and said the four men are believed to have died "making a difference".





"What this evidence [shows] is that there was a catastrophic incident. With every passing hour, it is now clear that any hope of finding [them] ... is lost," he told reporters.



"The tragedies that have taken place in the Whitsundays have transferred from those being of search and rescue to an activity of recovery. The families of the four aircrew were notified this morning.





"I've spoken with each of them in the last hour. But I do want to assure them and assure the nation that the determined recovery effort involving hundreds of Defence Force personnel will continue."





The four men were identified this weekend as Captain Danniel Lyon, Corporal Alexander Naggs, Lieutenant Maxwell Nugent and Warrant Officer Class Two Joseph Laycock.





The MRH-90 Taipan helicopter crashed near Hamilton Island as it took part in the Talisman Sabre military exercises, the largest war games ever hosted in Australia.



From left to right: Australian Army soldier Corporal Alex Naggs, Australian Army officer Lieutenant Maxwell Nugent and Australian Army soldier Warrant Officer Class 2 Joseph Laycock. Source: AAP, Supplied / Department of Defence More than 30,000 soldiers from 13 countries have descended on Australia for the event, and Canberra's allies are taking part in the search operation.





Deep waters and strong currents are hampering efforts in the area of the crash, near Hamilton Island in Queensland.





Despite the tough conditions, chief of the Australian Defence Force (ADF) Angus Campbell insisted efforts to locate their bodies will continue until they succeed.





"It's got the full backing of the entire multinational effort ... We will be bringing our mates home to their families, and to their regiments," he said.



Investigation to be 'utterly thorough'

Australia's fleet of Taipan helicopters has been grounded, and will not fly until an investigation into the incident is complete.





Campbell pledged the probe will be "utterly thorough and consider all factors", but did not give a timeframe.





"It will be done as quickly as possible, but thoroughly as it needs to be," he said.



A supplied screen-grab from a Nine News video obtained Sunday, July 30, 2023 of what is believed to be debris from the MRH90 Taipan being hauled from the water off Lindeman Island. Source: AAP / Supplied by Nine News Marles did not commit to revealing the results of the investigation fully, insisting it was too early to speculate on what had occurred.





"We will come to understand exactly what has happened here and what lessons we need to learn from this," Marles said.





Campbell confirmed Talisman Sabre would not be abandoned.



