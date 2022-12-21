How Azealia Banks’ relationship with Australia went from bad to worse

Highlights Azealia Banks has vowed never to return to Australia after a two-week tour down under was marred with controversy.

The rapper said travelling to Australia makes her "utterly miserable" and accused promoters of failing to pay her.

She also lashed out against Australia's currency, describing it as "third-world" and "weak" on social media.

Azealia Banks came to Australia. She swore, she conquered, and she declared will never return again.





The American rap singer's tour ended on Tuesday after a whirlwind fortnight that started and ended with drama.





Concert cancellations, social media spats, allegations of racism and stinginess: they're just some of the controversies that dogged the tour.





Banks lashed out at promoters Bizarro and Point Blank Group on her Instagram stories, accusing them of failing to pay her for shows and describing them as "pubic lice".



Banks has taken to Instagram to spray promoters of her shows. Source: Getty / Burak Cingi / Redferns "Both promoters got paid off of my hard work and are now trying to cite all these stupid things as reasons not to pay me a dime. I flew all the way across the world to go home empty-handed," she wrote on Instagram on Tuesday.





"Y'all white people down here are broke and racist."





Banks' initial show in Melbourne was cancelled on 10 December after delays in her visa approval meant she was unable to enter Australia in time.





Despite Banks vowing there would be no rescheduled show, she performed again on Sunday night more than an hour late - and only lasted 37 minutes.





Banks also performed on 11 December at Sydney's Enmore Theatre but pledged to cancel her upcoming Brisbane show after a "bottle of soda" was thrown at her on stage in her last tour there.





"That was one of the most like racist, most f---ing demoralising experiences of my life," she said.





She also said touring Australia "makes me utterly miserable".



Bizarro hit back, saying her "generous" artist fees were paid in full and that thousands of dollars were lost due to concert cancellations that she refused to reschedule.





"Her slanderous claims made against us personally as individuals and scammers are entirely false," Bizarro said in a statement released following Banks' rant on social media earlier this week.





"The lack of care she shows to her team, the people she works with, and her fans was truly disappointing to see."





Bizarro described their experience working with Banks as "the most physically and draining experience" in the industry.





Banks lashed out again upon reading the promoters' statement, describing it as "garbage p---y ass broke white n--- speak".



"I don't give a f--- about what you think of my f---ing character. Where is my money? Just say you're broke and f---ng go ... I know for a white man that hurts so bad but y'all bitches broke."





Point Productions, part of the Point Blank Group, also rejected Banks' allegations, describing them as "untrue".





“We deliver the highest standard of excellence to all of our talent. Ms Banks was no exception," the production company said in a statement to music publication NME.





"We can confidently say that we did everything possible to meet Ms Banks’ expectations, and to create an accommodating and safe experience for her, her fans and everyone involved at the shows and on tour.”





Since the saga started, Banks also waged war against the Australian dollar, her ire stemming from its value against the US dollar.





She has labelled it a "third-world" currency.





"$1 AUD = .61 USD," she wrote.





It's not the first time Banks has expressed her hatred for Australia, describing crowds at the 2015 Splendour in the Grass festival as "violent and belligerent".



Banks also made headlines for transphobic comments she made in early 2021, engaging in a social media dispute with a fan who informed her getting engaged to a Jewish man does not mean she has converted to Judaism.





In response, Banks said "trans girls getting castrated" does not mean they have become female despite the "mental gymnastics" society performs to understand their gender change.





Earlier in 2016, she issued a lengthy apology to former One Direction group member Zayn Malik describing him as a "sand n---" and a "curry-scented b---" on Twitter.





Since Banks' falling out with her shows' promoters, she has vowed to never come to Australia again.



