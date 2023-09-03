Qantas and Jetstar have changed their flight credit rules. Here's what you need to know

During the COVID-19 pandemic, flights across all airlines were rapidly cancelled as borders closed and travel restrictions ramped up.





Now, Qantas has over $500 million in outstanding flight credits, while an extra $100 million remains unredeemed by customers of its subsidiary Jetstar.





The credits were due to expire at the end of the year, but the airline has scrapped the expiration date after public backlash and amid a lawsuit by the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission.





Here's what you need to know and how to use your COVID flight credits.



What is flight credit?

Flight credit refers to credit for future bookings when a flight is cancelled, with the amount spent on the tickets is held by the airline and redeemable at a later date.



Different conditions may apply depending on the circumstances of the cancelled booking.





A Qantas COVID credit refers to credit from flights cancelled between the beginning of the pandemic and 30 September 2021.



How do I check my flight credit?

The best way to check your flight credit depends on how your travel was booked.





If you booked directly with Qantas or Jetstar you can check your details with the Find My Credit tool, and you may need details including a credit voucher number, booking reference, last name and email address.



If you booked through a third party, such as a travel agent, you will need your booking reference number or ticket number and last name.





Without these details, you may need to contact the travel agent directly.



Can I get a refund for my flight credit instead?

On Thursday, outgoing Qantas boss Alan Joyce said credits from cancelled flights can be swapped for a cash refund.





To request a cash refund, you will need to contact Qantas via phone at 1300 668 885.



If you booked through a third party, you will need to contact them to organise your refund.





Jetstar customers are not eligible for refunds, but their credit vouchers can be used indefinitely.



How do I use Qantas and Jetstar flight credit?

Qantas flight credit can be redeemed on the airline's website through the Flight Credits page or the Use Flight Credit tab on the homepage.





You will need to enter the credit reference and your last name, and then click Find Flights to book a new trip.



If you have Jetstar credit, you can use COVID vouchers until 31 December 2023. If you do not use your vouchers by then, you can contact Jetstar to have your credit extended indefinitely.





To book travel on the Jetstar website, simply search for flights, fill in your details, and then select 'use a voucher or gift card' as your payment method and enter the voucher number.



Which flights can I use travel credit for?

Flight credits can be used for local or international flights.





If you would like to depart from a different country than your initial booking or are planning a multi-city booking, you will need to contact Qantas.



Qantas and Jetstar are holding millions of dollars worth of unredeemed credit vouchers. Source: AAP / Jono Searle

Can somebody else use my flight credit?

Qantas flight credits are non-transferable and can only be redeemed by the passengers on the original booking.





If there are multiple passengers on the booking who will no longer be travelling together, you can contact Qantas to split your credit.





Jetstar vouchers can be used on the website to make a booking for somebody else. You will need to add their name as the passenger, and your details as the booking contact.



Do Qantas credits expire?

Qantas and Jetstar COVID credits were due to expire on 31 December, but the expiry date has now been scrapped.



