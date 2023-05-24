Health

How possum poo can help detect outbreaks of a flesh-eating disease in Victoria

A new surveillance system uses possum poo to detect possible outbreaks of a flesh-eating disease in Victoria.

A baby possum being held in a human hand

Possum poo holds the key to detecting future outbreaks of a flesh-eating disease in Victoria a study led by the University of Melbourne has found. Source: Supplied / Taronga Zoo

Key Points
  • Possums play crucial role in transmitting Buruli ulcer to humans.
  • Buruli ulcer was once considered an exotic bacterial infection.
  • Data showed that outbreaks of Buruli ulcer coincided with a high number of possums carrying the bacteria.
Possum poo holds the key to detecting future outbreaks of a flesh-eating disease in Victoria.

A new surveillance system capable of detecting elevated risks of Burili ulcer outbreaks in Victoria has the potential to control the disease.

Once considered an exotic bacterial infection, Buruli ulcer has become a public health problem in Victoria, with the state now considered one of the most endemic areas for the disease globally.
Buruli ulcer epidemic: What is it and how can I avoid it?

A world-first, collaborative research project led by
University of Melbourne
Professor Tim Stinear, director of the WHO Collaborating Centre for Mycobacterium ulcerans at the Peter Doherty Institute for Infection and Immunity, has made significant progress in understanding how the disease is transmitted and what can be done to prevent infections from the flesh-eating bacteria.

Comparing data from possum "poo" analysis to epidemiological data over time, researchers identified a significant spatial correlation between clusters of M ulcerans positive possum excreta and clusters of human Buruli ulcer cases.
"Our data showed that outbreaks of Buruli ulcer coincided with a high number of possums carrying the bacteria," Professor Stinear said.

"While it is something we've been suspecting for a while, this finding categorically confirms the important role of Australian native possums in the transmission of the bacterium to humans,"

Following this significant finding and using the possum "poo" data, the team developed the first-ever computer modelling program capable of predicting locations and times of increased Buruli ulcer transmission risk in Victoria.
2 min read
Published 24 May 2023 1:42pm
Source: AAP

