How to cope with distressing news and social media content

With the escalation in the Israeli-Hamas conflict dominating the news cycle for the last few days, you may be feeling unusually stressed or anxious.





It's likely those feelings aren't being helped by social media exposing us to "people's fear and trauma, like we've not seen before," Dr Grant Blashki, lead clinical adviser for Beyond Blue, said.





"The footage is often first-person, visually graphic, close-up, and it has an immediacy to it," he told SBS News.



"It's all very raw and unfiltered by a number of important civil society filters, such as journalistic or editorial standards that you would see in a newspaper or television.





"There's no consideration of impact on families (of those involved) or underage audiences or vulnerable people, so that means that people get exposed to some pretty horrific footage that really creates a lot of upset."





So how can you protect your mental wellbeing, while still staying engaged with what's going on?



Stop doom-scrolling

Despite the distressing nature of many news events, "there are emotions that drive us to watch and engage", Blashki said.





"All of us can have that sort of perverse interest," he said.





"We're also trying to understand, and there can be a sense of powerlessness."



There's only so much bad news one person can handle. Source: Getty / Isabel Pavia Learning how to strike a healthy balance between remaining engaged with world events and knowing when to switch off is key, says Dr Stephen Carbone, chief executive and founder of mental health organisation Prevention United.





"Even though humans are generally naturally resilient, we've all got a tipping point," he told SBS News.





"It can start to overwhelm us emotionally if we engage with that content too much, or if there are people that we care about that are going through that awful experience."





"You need to monitor your stress levels and start to know when maybe you're heading into that distress territory and you need some time out, because that's good for us."





Blashki said that, if you find you're caught up in doom-scrolling or watching distressing videos online, there are five questions you should ask yourself:



Is this mentally healthy for me to watch?

Is there something more constructive that I could do to help the victims at this time?

Am I just playing into a propaganda campaign?

Am I being manipulated by tech platform algorithms?

Do I have a plan to control my media engagement, rather than be a passive recipient?

If you're a particularly visual person, it might be better to get your news from the radio, he added.



Don't engage in online arguments

The high emotion often surrounding major news events can often spill over into social media arguments — something both Blashki and Carbone advise avoiding.





"It's very easy to get sucked in and drawn into some emotional debates online," Carbone said.





"But the truth is, it's very hard to change other people's opinions, and sadly, some people aren't there to have a conversation — they're trying to provoke you, they're trying to cause distress.





"You really need to just know when to not get involved in those sorts of discussions."



Put things into perspective

Another way to protect your mental wellbeing during distressing news events is to keep things in perspective, both Blashki and Carbone said.





"It's pretty normal to start to catastrophise and think of all the bad things that are happening," Carbone said.





"We've been through a hell of a lot in Australia over the last three or four years … but we have to make sure we don't just sort of start to get overwhelmed by the negativity."



He said it's important to remember that there people actively working to resolve any issue.





"Hopefully, in most people's lives, there are also good things happening," he said.



Look after yourself

Employing basic self-care strategies is also important in maintaining mental wellbeing, Blaskhi and Carbone said.





These strategies are:



Maintaining your regular routine

Staying active

Eating well

Getting enough sleep

Socialising

Limiting alcohol consumption

Talking to friends and family about how you're feeling

Seek professional help

If none of these strategies work, it could be a sign that you need professional help.





"Some red flags for me that people are tipping from general stress in towards a mental health condition would be your mental health issues are interfering with day-to-day life, so you know you can't fulfil usually responsibilities or go to work, or it's interfering with relationships, or you're finding that you're ruminating - that you just can't stop thinking about things - or you can't sleep," Blashki said.





When you start feeling like that, you could benefit from seeking support from a mental health organisation like Beyond Blue, he said.





Another option is to visit your GP and get them to create a mental health care plan for you so you can get "some really good psychological support".



