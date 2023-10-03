How US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy's leadership fell apart

A handful of Republicans in the United States House of Representatives voted to oust Republican Speaker Kevin McCarthy, as party infighting plunged Congress into further chaos just days after it narrowly averted a government shutdown.





The rebellion was led by Representative Matt Gaetz, a far-right Republican from Florida and McCarthy antagonist who accused the party leader of not doing enough to cut federal spending.





"Kevin McCarthy is a creature of the swamp. He has risen to power by collecting special interest money and redistributing that money in exchange for favours. We are breaking the fever now," Gaetz told reporters after the vote.



It was the latest moment of high drama in a year when the Republican-controlled House brought Washington to the brink of default and the edge of a partial government shutdown .



How was Kevin McCarthy ousted?

It is the first time in history that the US House of Representatives has removed its leader and came after Gaetz, who has clashed with McCarthy for months, introduced a "motion to vacate" on Monday .





Gaetz was one of more than a dozen far-right Republicans who repeatedly voted against McCarthy's bid for speaker in January . McCarthy ultimately secured the gavel after 15 rounds of voting.





As a condition of winning that January vote, McCarthy agreed to a rules change that allowed any one member to call for a vote to oust the speaker, setting the stage for Gaetz's move.



McCarthy was removed after a 216-to-210 vote, with eight Republicans voting with 208 Democrats to remove McCarthy.







Republicans control the chamber by a narrow 221-212 majority, meaning they can afford to lose no more than five votes if Democrats unite in opposition.





McCarthy found no support from Democrats during the roll-call vote, despite speculation that some might vote for him to keep the chamber on an even keel.





Democrats said they viewed McCarthy as untrustworthy after he broke an agreement on spending with Democratic President Joe Biden, and were angered by his decision to green-light an impeachment investigation of the president.





"Let them wallow in their pigsty of incompetence," Representative Pramila Jayapal told reporters before the vote.



What does it mean now McCarthy is no longer in the speaker's chair?

The vote left Congress in uncharted waters as it scrambles to update farm subsidy and nutrition programs, pass government funding bills, and consider further aid to Ukraine.





It was unclear who would succeed McCarthy.





Other Republican leaders like Steve Scalise and Tom Emmer could possibly be candidates, though neither has publicly expressed interest. Another member of the leadership team, Representative Patrick McHenry, was named to the post on a temporary basis.



Kevin McCarthy (centre) walking back to his office after the vote. It is the first time in history that the US House of Representatives has removed its leader. Source: AAP, EPA / Jim Lo Scalzo The last two Republican speakers, Paul Ryan and John Boehner, retired from Congress after clashes with their right wing.





In theory, politicians could vote to give McCarthy back the job, but he said on Tuesday he would not run for speaker again.





The New York Times reported that McCarthy told Republicans he would not run for speaker again, according to politicians who attended a closed-door meeting.



What did McCarthy's detractors, and supporters, say?

In debate on the House floor, Gaetz and a handful of allies criticised McCarthy for relying on Democratic votes to pass temporary funding that headed off a partial government shutdown.





"We need a speaker who will fight for something - anything - other than staying on as speaker," said Republican Representative Bob Good.





Representative Nancy Mace told reporters she voted to remove McCarthy as speaker because he broke promises to her on improving access to birth control and supporting a bill she wrote on rape kits.





"I've made deals with Kevin McCarthy, with the speaker, that he has not kept to help women in this country," Mace said. "We have done nothing for them."





"When you shake my hand and you make a promise and you don't keep it, there are consequences," she told reporters.



Republican Patrick McHenry was named to the post on a temporary basis. Source: Getty, AFP / Mandel Ngan McCarthy's supporters, including some of the chamber's most vocal conservatives, said McCarthy had successfully limited spending and advanced other conservative priorities even though Democrats control the White House and the Senate. They warned their gains would be at risk if they removed their leader.





"Think long and hard before you plunge us into chaos, because that's where we're headed," said Republican Representative Tom Cole.





His supporters have also said Gaetz was motivated by a hunger for publicity, a chance to win higher office, or resentment over an ongoing ethics probe into possible sexual misconduct and illicit drug use.





Representative Garret Graves said Gaetz had been fundraising off his effort to oust McCarthy. "It's disgusting," he said.





Gaetz has denied wrongdoing and said he is not motivated by a dislike of McCarthy.



