How you can watch King Charles' coronation in Australia

Key Points The coronation of King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla will happen this week.

Both royals will be officially crowned during the ceremony.

These are the key details.

King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla will be crowned in just a few days in a ceremony steeped in tradition .





From what it will involve to how you can watch it in Australia, here's what you need to know about the coronation:



What will happen at the coronation?

King Charles officially became the new monarch when his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, died in September last year and his coronation on Saturday will be symbolic.





It's a religious ceremony where he will first be presented to the congregation before taking two oaths — the coronation oath, confirming he will govern according to the law and uphold the Church of England, and the ascension oath, affirming he is a "faithful Protestant".





He will then be anointed with holy oil while seated in the coronation chair and will have St Edward's crown placed on his head - the only time in his life he will wear it.



Finally, he will take the throne.





Queen Consort Camilla will also be crowned alongside King Charles in a simpler ceremony that will not require her to take an oath.





She will then be known as Queen Camilla.



Where will the coronation be held and who will be in attendance?

King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla will travel in a procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Abbey, a journey of about two kilometres.





The pair will ride in the Diamond Jubilee State Coach, which was built in Australia in 2012 to mark Queen Elizabeth's 60-year reign.





King Charles will be the 40th monarch to be crowned at Westminster Abbey, where the coronation has been held for the past 900 years.



Union Jacks decorate Regent Street, London, ahead of the coronation of King Charles. Source: AAP, SIPA USA / SOPA Images There will be around 2,000 guests at the coronation, including Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, his UK counterpart Rishi Sunak, and French President Emmanuel Macron.





United States President Joe Biden will not be there, with his wife Jill instead attending to represent the United States.





Many members of the royal family are set to be there, including the Prince and Princess of Wales, William and Kate, along with their four children.





The Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry, will fly from the US to attend but his wife, Meghan, will stay at their home in California with their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet







In a whirlwind trip, Prince Harry will reportedly watch his father be crowned and then fly back home for his son's fourth birthday.



King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla will ride in the 260-year-old Gold State Coach on their journey from Westminster Abbey to Buckingham Palace. Source: AAP, AP / Stephen Hird Foreign royals, including King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima of the Netherlands, Japan's Crown Prince Fumihito and his wife Crown Princess Kiko, King Philippe and Queen Mathilde of Belgium, and Greece's Queen Anne-Marie, are also on the guest list.





After King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla are crowned, they will ride in the 260-year-old Golden State Coach for their journey back to Buckingham Palace.





Their return will be a more grand affair, with thousands of British and Commonwealth troops to march and line the route.





Once back at the palace, they will greet crowds from the balcony as more than 60 aircraft take part in a fly-past.



How can I watch the coronation in Australia?

The ABC and ABC News will broadcast the coronation from 5pm on Saturday 6 May.





The public broadcaster's schedule is as follows:





5pm — Preview coverage



6pm - 7.30pm — Arrivals



7.30pm — The King's procession



8pm — Coronation service



10pm — Procession from Westminster Abbey

