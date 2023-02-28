World

Hundreds of schoolgirls in Iran have been poisoned. An investigation seeks to find source of poison

Iran's state media is reporting the poison attacks have spread to at least four cities since November.

A composite photo shows an ambulance on the left and girls in hospital beds on the right.

Parents have withdrawn their children from school as poisoning cases are reported across four cities in Iran. Credit: Social media

Key Points
  • The attacks have spread to at least 30 schools.
  • Those behind the poisonings have yet to be identified.
  • A judicial probe into the poisoning cases is underway.
Hundreds of Iranian girls in different schools have suffered "mild poison" attacks over recent months, the health minister said, with some politicians suggesting they could have been targeted by religious groups opposed to girls' education.

The attacks come at a critical time for Iran's clerical rulers, who faced months of anti-government protests sparked by the death of a
young Iranian woman
in the custody of the morality police who enforce strict dress codes.

The poison attacks at more than 30 schools in at least four cities started in November in Iran's Shi'ite Muslim holy city of Qom, prompting some parents to take their children out of school, state media reported.
READ MORE

A video of this young couple dancing in Tehran went viral. Now, they've been jailed for 10 years

Social media posts showed some hospitalised schoolgirls, who said they had felt nauseous and suffered heart palpitations.

"Investigating where this mild poison comes from ... and whether it is an intentional move are not within the scope of my ministry," Health Minister Bahram Einollahi was quoted as saying by state media.

His deputy, Younes Panahi, said on Sunday "it was found that some people wanted schools, especially girls’ schools, to be closed", according to IRNA state news agency.
One boys' school has been targeted in the city of Boroujerd, state media reported.

Politician Alireza Monadi said the existence of "the devil's will" to stop girls from going to school was a "serious threat", according to IRNA.

He did not elaborate, but suspicions have fallen on hardline groups that operate as the self-declared guardians of their interpretation of Islam.

In 2014, people took to the streets of the city of Isfahan after a wave of acid attacks, which appeared to be aimed at terrorising women who violated the country's strict Islamic dress code.

"If operatives of the acid attacks had been identified and punished then, today a group of reactionaries would not have ganged up on our innocent girls in the schools," reformist politician Azar Mansoori tweeted.
READ MORE

Iran issued Sarasadat an arrest warrant after she removed her hijab. She doesn’t ‘regret anything'

Several senior clerics and politicians have criticised the government for failing to end the poison attacks and giving contradicting reasons for them, with some warning that frustration among families could ignite further protests.

"Officials are giving contradictory statements ... one says it is intentional, another says it is security-linked and another official blames it on schools' heating systems," state media quoted senior cleric Mohammad Javad Tabatabai-Borujerdi as saying.

"Such statements increase people's mistrust (towards the establishment)."

A judicial probe into the poisoning cases is underway, state media reported.
Share
3 min read
Published 1 March 2023 at 6:16am, updated 4 hours ago at 7:07am
Source: Reuters
Available in other languages

Recommended for you

A graphic of a passport, computer and plane on a blue background.

Planning a trip to Europe next year? Rules on travelling are changing

Australia

Bernard Arnault

Secretive, patient and a visionary: Meet the man who's suddenly become the world's richest

World

A woman lying on a street

Senator Lidia Thorpe removed from Mardi Gras parade after confrontation with police

World

A woman stands in front of a wooden fence with a purple and yellow flag over her shoulder

The 'I' in LGBTIQ+: What it's like to be intersex in Australia

Life

Man stands in front of tree.

These uni students are working 'extreme hours' to make ends meet, but a crackdown is looming

Immigration

TJ Davis

TJ called an employment service provider for advice. They say an agent made jokes about suicide

Australia

Winegrower Lin Meiqing standing in front of wine vats

Meiqing followed his winery dream from China. Now, his losses are soaring past $1 million

Australia

A bay with a large hill in the background

This is the world's first zero-waste island. Could Australia be next?

World