'Hundreds of thousands' in hospital as COVID-19 cases rise again in these areas

Key Points The WHO said it continues to see 'concerning trends' for COVID-19 ahead of the winter season.

North America, Europe and Asia are registering a spike in hospitalisations due to COVID-19.

There's also been an uptick in the coronavirus death toll in parts of Asia and the Middle East.

The number of coronavirus infections is on the rise again in the northern hemisphere, according to the World Health Organization.



"We continue to see concerning trends for COVID-19 ahead of the winter season in the northern hemisphere," WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in Geneva on Wednesday.



During the colder months, which are just around the corner in the northern hemisphere, people are exposed to a higher risk of infection because they spend more time indoors, said the WHO's top coronavirus expert Maria Van Kerkhove.



Maria Van Kerkhove called on older people and other vulnerable groups to get booster vaccinations if needed. Source: AAP / Martial Trezzini/AP According to the UN agency, the coronavirus death toll is on the rise again in parts of the Middle East and Asia, while North America, Europe and Asia are registering a rising number of hospitalisations due to COVID-19.





"We estimate that there are hundreds of thousands of people in hospital now for COVID," Van Kerkhove said.



The WHO experts called on older people and other vulnerable groups to get booster vaccinations if needed.





According to Van Kerkhove, the COVID-19 vaccines currently available also protect against severe illness and death when contracting newer virus variants.



