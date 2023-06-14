Australia

Hunter Valley bus crash: Chris Minns pledges $100,000 to victims, survivors and families

The NSW government has partnered with Rotary Australia to establish a fund to provide benevolent relief and support to those directly impacted by a fatal bus crash in the Hunter Valley region.

Chris Minns speaking to media

NSW Premier Chris Minns has announced a $100,000 donation to a fund for the Hunter Valley bus crash victims. Source: AAP / Darren Pateman

Key Points
  • NSW Premier Chris Minns will pledge $100,000 to victims, survivors and families of a fatal bus crash.
  • Ten people were killed and 25 injured when a bus crashed in the Hunter Valley on Sunday night.
  • The passengers were returning to their accommodation after attending a wedding.
NSW Premier Chris Minns has announced a $100,000 donation for victims, survivors and families of a deadly bus crash in the Hunter Valley region.

The crash claimed the lives of 10 people and injured 25 others.

They had been guests at a wedding reception at Wandin Estate winery in Lovedale and were travelling to Singleton, where many of the guests lived.

Mr Minns visited the town on Wednesday morning to announce the donation, which will come from his Discretionary Fund.
"There's been an outpouring of grief, not just across this region or the state, but the entire country as a result of that traumatic and very terrible accident on Sunday night in Greta," Mr Minns said.

"And as a result of that, we've seen this community come together in unprecedented ways to lean on one another in a very difficult set of circumstances."

The premier said donations should be made to
www.rawcs.org


The fund will be co-managed by the NSW government and Rotary Australia.

"Rotary is trusted. They're experienced when it comes to collecting donations at this scale, and of course, they'll make sure that the money is donated in a timely way to the communities that have been affected, and in particular, to the families that have been affected over the coming months," Mr Minns said.
The Singleton Roosters AFL club, which many of the victims had close ties to, has also established a GoFundMe page.

At the time of writing, it has amassed over $121,000.

The club is now encouraging donations to be made to the government fund.

Singleton Mayor Sue Moore said the town had a long healing process ahead.

"Our community continues to heal," she said.

"It's going to be a very long healing process. Day-by-day, step by step."
Published 14 June 2023 10:48am
Updated an hour ago 12:25pm
Source: SBS, AAP
