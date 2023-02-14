'I am innocent': Peter Bol says his suspension lifted after positive drug test invalidated

Australian runner Peter Bol has expressed enormous relief after a second test has proven he did not take a performance-enhancing drug.





The national 800m record holder was suspended by Sport Integrity Australia in January while an investigation was launched into testing positive for erythropoietin, known as EPO, last year.





"I was just informed that my B Sample did not confirm my A Sample," Bol said in a statement on Tuesday.





"The last month has been nothing less than a nightmare.





"To say it one more time: I am innocent and have not taken this substance as I was accused.





"I have NEVER in my life purchased, researched, possessed, administered, or used synthetic EPO or any other prohibited substance and never will."





The dual Commonwealth medallist doubled down against the initial test results when they were leaked, and pleaded for the Australian public to believe his innocence.





This is a developing story and this article will be updated.



