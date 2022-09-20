World

'I dare you to shape our fate': Amanda Gorman recites powerful new poem at UN to urge climate action

The 2022 UN General Assembly has opened in New York with climate change, human rights, rising food costs and massive displacement and dislocation topping the agenda.

UN General Assembly Amanda Gorman

Amanda Gorman recites a poem during an event called "SDG Moment" at United Nations headquarters on Monday, 19 September, 2022. Source: AAP / (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

South Korean pop band Blackpink and American poet Amanda Gorman took to the United Nations stage on Monday to urge action on climate change and other global goals that include achieving gender equality and ending hunger and poverty.

Ms Gorman read a new poem in the UN General Assembly chamber in New York, a day before world leaders start making annual speeches to the 193-member body.

"I only ask that you care before it's too late, that you live aware and awake, that you lead with love in hours of hate.

I challenge you to heed this call, I dare you to shape our fate.

Above all, I dare you to do good, so that the world might be great," said Ms Gorman to a round of applause.

Ms Gorman and Blackpink were taking part in an event to promote the 17 sustainable development goals created by the United Nations in 2015.

Speaking via video, the four members of Blackpink — UN advocates for the sustainable development goals — urged people to decrease energy consumption, choose local produce and cut food waste.

"We must seize this moment and take actions to create a world that is more sustainable and leave no one behind," Blackpink member Jennie Kim said.
A UN climate science panel has said governments and industries should drastically reduce fossil fuel emissions to contain global warming and limit its climate impacts.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said various perils were pushing the sustainable development goals "further out of reach," describing the challenge of rescuing them as "immense."

"Young people are demanding action — not only for themselves, but for the generations of the future. The perils we face are no match for a world united," Mr Guterres said.

"Let's get to work. Let's get our world back on track."
2 min read
Published 20 September 2022 at 11:34am
Source: Reuters
