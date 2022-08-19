World

'I have nothing to hide': Finnish PM open to drug test after criticism over partying video

Finland's Prime Minister Sanna Marin has responded to scrutiny after a video of her partying with friends was leaked.

Finland's Prime Minister Sanna Marin

Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin is facing criticism after a video of her partying with friends emerged. Source: AP / Andrew Medichini/AP

Finland's prime minister says she would have no problem with taking a drug test after a video of the 36-year-old partying sparked criticism.

The leaked video, which shows Sanna Marin dancing with a group of people, has been shared widely on social media and among local media.

Some have also interpreted comments by the partygoers heard on the video as referring to narcotics, something heavily debated on social media and strongly denied by the prime minister.
READ MORE

Finland set to have youngest-ever PM with women dominating its government

"I have nothing to hide. I have not used drugs and therefore I have no problem taking tests," Ms Marin told reporters Thursday.

She said she was "spending an evening with friends" and that the videos were "filmed in private premises."

Ms Marin's dancing in the video has been criticised by some as inappropriate behaviour for a prime minister, while others have defended her right to enjoy a private event with friends.

MP Mikko Karna, a member of the Centre Party that is part of Ms Marin's coalition government, said in a tweet that "it would be wise" for the leader to "voluntarily undergo a drugs test."

The prime minister told media that alcohol was consumed at the party, but denied taking drugs or witnessing drug use by any attendees.
She has the support of her Social Democratic Party. Antti Lindtman, head of the party's parliamentary group, told media he "can't see any major problem with dancing at a private event with friends".

Whether Ms Marin should take a drug test, is "a matter for the prime minister's own assessment," he continued.

Ms Marin —
who was appointed in 2019 at the age of 34
— has previously been the target of criticism over parties at her official residence.

In December 2021, Ms Marin came under sustained criticism after it was revealed
she stayed out dancing until the early hours despite knowing she had been exposed to COVID-19
.

A poll commissioned by Finnish TV channel MTV3 at the time found that two-thirds of respondents thought Ms Marin's night out was a "serious mistake".
2 min read
Published 19 August 2022 at 11:02am
Source: AFP

