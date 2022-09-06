'I have sympathy': Chinese ambassador 'trying' to facilitate contact between Cheng Lei and family

China's ambassador to Australia said he has been "trying" to see if he can help facilitate communication between detained Australian citizen Cheng Lei and her family on "humanitarian" grounds.





The Chinese-born Australian citizen was detained in China two years ago on charges of leaking state secrets.





The former TV anchor for state-controlled English-language broadcaster CGTN faced a closed trial in Beijing on 31 March , but is yet to learn the outcome.



Advertisement

"Personally, I have sympathy to her family, her kids, and her relatives that are facing such a difficult situation," Ambassador Xiao Qian told the ABC's 7.30 program on Tuesday.





"I've been trying to see if I can be help, as ambassador, to facilitate a possible, much easier access, either between her and her relatives or the Australian embassies, based on humanitarian considerations."





Mr Xiao added that he "cannot get involved with the legal procedure."



He also dismissed criticism from Foreign Minister Penny Wong following a United Nations report into China's mass detention of the Uyghurs.





The UN Human Rights Office released a 48-page report that details "serious human rights violations" in Xinjiang against the Uyghur minority and other Muslims.





Senator Wong labelled the report as "harrowing reading", saying it found credible claims of torture and ill-treatment.





But Mr Xiao defended China's record, saying the report was an "absolute fabrication".





"This second report is a product of manipulation and cohesion ... There is nothing true in it," he said.



Senator Wong says the report confirms fears held by Australia and the international community about the treatment of the Uyghur community.





"The report states the allegations of ill treatment and torture are credible," she told ABC radio.





"I want to ... acknowledge the character of the Australian Uyghur community. They have consistently spoken out, they've shown strength and determination.





"Many of them have been unable to be in contact with their loved ones.





"The fact some of the stories have come to light demonstrates the determination of Uyghurs around the world but certainly here in Australia."



Asked how the government will respond to the report, Senator Wong said the recommendations for China and the international community would be considered.





"We will consult with countries around the world, other parties, about how we can best respond," she said.





"We can use supply chains to ensure we don't promote, we don't condone, and we don't financially support forced labour."





Mr Xiao said the proposition of China imposing punishment on Australia for speaking out against Beijing was simply not true.





Beijing imposed trade sanctions and tariffs on Australian products after the former government called for an independent investigation into the origins of COVID-19.



"I wouldn't call it punishment if you talk about the stories of the coronavirus. It was a strong reaction from the Chinese public," Mr Xiao said.





"So that was no real punishment, that was a reaction."





Mr Xiao said he would "love" to see a meeting occur between Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Chinese President Xi Jinping, but the conditions would need to be right.





"I think for the top leaders of two countries to meet, we have to make sure it's going to be a constructive one, instead of a destructive one," he said.





"What I would like to see is that we have some favourable atmosphere be created and so that when the time comes when the conditions are ready, when there is really a wish and will from both sides, I would love to see a top-level meeting between our two countries."



