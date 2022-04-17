'I misspoke': Scott Morrison responds after stumble over JobSeeker payment

Prime Minister Scott Morrison was not able to correctly state the JobSeeker payment on day eight of the federal election campaign, one week after Opposition leader Anthony Albanese's fumble over the unemployment rate and interest rate.





"I misspoke," Mr Morrison said when it was pointed out that his statement earlier on in the day about the JobSeeker rate being $46 a week was incorrect. It is $46 a day.

"As you know we increased [JobSeeker] from $40 a week to $46 a week since the last election," he earlier said at a press conference in Perth.

Assistant Treasurer Michael Sukkar said it was a "slip of the tongue" and voters should not consider Mr Morrison's stumble on the same level as Mr Albanese's gaffe on the unemployment rate.

"Me saying 20 bucks a day versus 20 bucks a week because it's a slip of the tongue is very different to not knowing a key piece of economic data, and I think most Australians know that," he said on ABC Radio Melbourne.

Brisbane flood victims living in 'quite shocking' conditions, Anthony Albanese says

Mr Albanese kicked off the second week of the election campaign visiting flood-impacted communities in Brisbane.

Speaking to the media on Monday morning from Auchenflower in Brisbane's inner western suburbs, Mr Albanese said the living situation for locals is "quite shocking".

"The residents of this street are, of course, unable to continue to occupy their homes," he said.

He attacked the federal government's "political response rather than a human response" to the flood crisis, which he said reflected the prime minister's response to the 2019-2020 bushfires and the pandemic, where Australia "was the back of the queue" for vaccines.

Opposition leader Anthony Albanese and Labor candidate for the seat of Brisbane, Madonna Jarrett, visit a street affected by recent flooding in the Brisbane suburb of Auchenflower. Source: AAP / LUKAS COCH/AAPIMAGE

"What we saw from the federal government, whether it be bushfires, floods or the pandemic, is a real pattern of behaviour. He failed to act soon enough, and he only acted when the political pressure was really put on," Mr Albanese said.

The Opposition leader chose to ignore a group of people standing nearby holding placards with slogans such as "It won't be easy under Albanese" and "Albanese cheat sheet", with the nation's unemployment and cash rate inserted.

It was unclear whether they were Liberal campaigners.

A group of people holding placards near where Opposition leader Anthony Albanese held a press conference after inspecting a street affected by recent flooding events in the Brisbane suburb of Auchenflower. Source: AAP / LUKAS COCH/AAPIMAGE

Labor relaunches attack over Medicare

Mr Albanese relaunched his attack on Mr Morrison's

, pointing to previous comments by the senator where she said Medicare was "not sustainable", with Mr Albanese warning of possible cuts to the scheme.

"If Scott Morrison is re-elected we can expect cuts to health, cuts to education, cuts to other essential services because this is a prime minister who only defines action by what’s in the short-term political interests of himself," he said.

Senator Ruston has said her comments dated back to 2014 and the government had been "clear" since that it would not be making funding cuts to Medicare.

"We absolutely have guaranteed Medicare in law," she told ABC Radio on Monday.

Incoming Minister for Health Anne Ruston and Prime Minister Scott Morrison at Westmead Children’s Hospital on Day 7 of the 2022 federal election campaign in Sydney. Source: AAP / MICK TSIKAS/AAPIMAGE

Shadow treasurer Jim Chalmers reinforced the Medicare message and said Labor was also concerned the Coalition would expand its controversial cashless welfare card scheme, which has prompted concern among Indigenous, human rights and legal groups.

Labor has pledged to abolish the scheme.

"The prime minister and his now-hand-picked health minister have been given multiple opportunities in recent times to rule out this expansion, and if they do it now in the teeth of an election you know that you can't believe them.

"It's the same with Medicare. They said before elections before no cuts to Medicare, and after the election they've gone and attacked Medicare."

Prime Minister Scott Morrison also ruled out cuts to the scheme on Monday.

Australian Medical Association vice president Chris Moy on Monday said it was unfortunate the major political parties were offering "superficial" health policy and slinging dirt at each other.

"Primary care needs sorting out so people can get the care and the time they need," he said.

Scott Morrison focuses on defence and economy in Perth

Mr Morrison spent day eight of the campaign in Perth where he announced $124 million for two extra navy patrol boats to be built at the Henderson shipyards.

He said the initiative is expected to create over 400 jobs as well as a further 150 in the supply chain.

The new Evolved Cape Class vessels will be built by Austal at the Henderson shipyard near Fremantle, adding to the six vessels it is already delivering there.

"This investment doesn't just help secure our borders, it secures hundreds of shipbuilding jobs in Western Australia," Mr Morrison said in a statement on Monday.

"More shipbuilding work means a strong economy, and a stronger future for this important industry and our navy and Australian Border Force."

Attorney-General Michaelia Cash and Prime Minister Scott Morrison on a Cape Class Patrol Vessel during a visit Austral Ships on Day 8 of the 2022 federal election campaign in Perth. Source: AAP / MICK TSIKAS/AAPIMAGE

Mr Morrison used a pre-election visit to WA, where Labor is targeting several marginal seats, to announce the development of a $4.3 billion dry docking facility at Henderson.

The government is spruiking a local shipbuilding pipeline worth close to $30 billion through to 2040.

Defence Minister Peter Dutton said the new patrol boats would contribute to fisheries protection, immigration, customs and drug law enforcement operations.

"These extra boats will also enable [the] navy to transfer two of its Cape Class patrol boats to the ABF [Australian Border Force], further strengthening our border defences," he said.

WA-based Defence Industry Minister Melissa Price said it was a shot in the arm for the shipbuilding industry.

The two vessels are scheduled to be delivered by late-2023, with all eight to be operational by early-2024.

Mr Morrison will spend two days in the state before heading to Brisbane for the first leaders' debate with Mr Albanese on Wednesday night.

Focus on home ownership and cost of living

The prime minister also unveiled plans to expand the

to get more people into home ownership.

Prospective first-time homeowners unable to put together the minimum 20 per cent deposit themselves will from 1 July be able to secure a government-funded guarantee to homes valued at up to $150,000 more than the current cap.

In capital cities and regional centres, the existing cap will lift by $100,000, with NSW's hopeful homeowners able to set their sights on a $900,000 home in Sydney in the 2022/23 financial year, compared to $800,000 in 2021/22. Sydney's median dwelling price is now more than $1.1 million.

The cap will lift by $150,000 in other parts of the state.

Asked about the mounting cost of living, Mr Morrison said it was up to the government to manage the budget and invest in building the economy.

Speaking in Brisbane, Mr Chalmers said he welcomed the increase in caps to the Home Guarantee Scheme but said this wasn't enough to fix the problem of affordable housing.

"The extent that the caps are being changed today, we welcome that. This is obviously not the only part of a good, broad housing policy.

"We have also got our policy around social and affordable housing and we'll have more to say on housing between now and the election."

Opposition loses ground in polls, Liberals urge a vote against independents

New polling shows Mr Morrison ahead as the choice for preferred prime minister with 38 per cent, against 30 per cent for Mr Albanese, a sharp turnaround on the Labor leader's 37-36 margin of two weeks ago.

The Resolve Strategic poll for The Sydney Morning Herald-The Age also showed Labor's primary vote down four points to 34 per cent, with the Coalition up one to 35 per cent.

The figures follow an Easter Sunday where Mr Morrison spruiked his replacement for outgoing Health Minister Greg Hunt, with

.

When asked about the polls on Monday, Mr Albanese said he always knew that Labor were "underdogs" in the campaign.

"It's always tough for Labor to win from Opposition, so we know how tough it's going to be. But we also know our obligation to get there, to climb that mountain. Because if we're going to defend Medicare, if we're going to defend secure work, if we're going to take action on climate change, if we're going to look after people in disasters, we need a Labor government."

In Perth, Mr Morrison expressed his confidence in how the campaign was going, saying he intended to win a majority government, though he did not rule out a deal with the independents in the case of a hung parliament.

But he urged Australians to vote against independent candidates, saying they represented "uncertainty".

"I am anticipating the Liberals will be returned because they are doing a great job on the ground in those seats," he said.

"Contracting out your decision to an independent candidate who doesn't know which way they are going to jump, I don't think that's a vote for stability and certainty."

Mr Morrison reiterated that this campaign was about the economy.

"This economy is what pays for Medicare, this economy is what pays our defences, it’s what pays for the essential services that Australians rely on, and it’s important that that economy is well-managed," he said.

Zali Steggall 'not surprised' by Scott Morrison's support of Katherine Deves

Independent member for Warringah Zali Steggall told SBS News on Monday she was "not surprised" that Mr Morrison was refusing to disendorse Katherine Deves in the seat, following her offensive posts on transgender people from last November, which have since been deleted.

Ms Steggall said this refusal showed the prime minister was "out of touch with the values in many communities that want to see positive, proactive policies not politics of divisiveness".

She said neither Mr Morrison's nor Ms Deves' views and values reflected those expressed in her seat.

"Warringah is as a kind, inclusive society; we had the third-highest votes of same-sex marriage ... They want to see policies around the big issues of our time; and overwhelmingly the feedback I get is that's climate and environment and integrity.

"No one other than Katherine Deves has raised the issue she raises.

"This is a weaponisation of an issue that puts very vulnerable people at risk. What sporting bodies want the government to focus on is encouraging everyone in our community to participate in sport, making sport inclusive. We know it is a very key ingredient to better mental health and better physical health outcomes."

Anthony Albanese's mixed response at Bluesfest

On Sunday night, the Labor leader dropped in to the Byron Bay Bluesfest to introduce rock legend Jimmy Barnes.

He faced a mixed reception at the event, receiving boos even before he walked out on stage.

Appearing unfazed by the frosty reception, he battled on, winning some cheers when he mentioned the issue of Indigenous constitutional recognition before introducing Mr Barnes, who got the loudest cheers as he delivered a fired-up rendition of Flesh and Blood.

The Opposition leader was unable to shake hands or appear alongside the rock star, given Mr Barnes is currently a close COVID-19 contact.

Mr Albanese also announced support to expand the reach of ABC radio station Double J into the bush.

The crowd reacted negatively when the event MC mentioned the federal election, and then got louder when he described Mr Albanese as the representative of the working-class man.

Earlier in the afternoon, Mr Albanese received a warmer reception when visiting another tent at the event. Amid positive chants, he took the time to shake hands and pose for photos with a number of patrons.

Opposition leader Anthony Albanese greets festival-goers at the Byron Bay Bluesfest. Source: AAP / LUKAS COCH/AAPIMAGE

The event closed a busy day for the Opposition leader, who kicked off his Sunday at Easter mass in Cairns.

Then for the third time in this campaign, he was forced to clarify comments made in a press conference.

In response to a reporter's question about

. He later cleared up the confusion during an impromptu media address.

New mines key to health and welfare, Barnaby Joyce says

Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce says it is vital not to lose sight of how to pay for health and welfare as voters head to the polls.

The incoming federal government will have a role in assessing at least three coal mines in Queensland.

Renewable energy and phasing out fossil fuels are key issues in many seats, with a new wave of independents campaigning against Coalition MPs arguing for stronger action on carbon emissions cuts.

The Greens are also aiming to pick up a number of new Senate seats by campaigning on more ambitious climate action.

Throwing his support behind more coal development, Mr Joyce said a Coalition government would invest in "the things that make us money".

"Medicare and social security have to be paid for," he told the Seven Network on Monday.

"We are the side that is brave enough to say that we make it from iron and coal and gas, and if we lose sight of that, we're not making the money that can support all of the vital economic and social infrastructure so important to this nation."

Labor frontbencher Tanya Plibersek said her party would welcome a debate on economic management.

"This is a government that actually doubled the debt before COVID-19 hit," she said.

"The Morrison government and the Howard government are the two highest taxing governments in the last 30 years."

She said the Morrison government had admitted low wages were a deliberate design feature of its economic management.

"We want to lift that [cost of living] burden to make sure that they have good jobs and a pay rise and cheaper childcare and cheaper healthcare and an easier life."

The Pre-Election Economic and Fiscal Outlook, also referred to as PEFO, which provides independent updated information on the economy and budget ahead of the election, is due to be released this week.

Eligible Australians must register to vote before 8pm tonight.

Do you have an election question you’d like answered? Or a story you’d like us to cover? Email