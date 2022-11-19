Australia

'I want him into red mist': Police investigate Victorian MP over comments against Daniel Andrews

Victoria Police will investigate after sitting state MP Catherine Cumming told a rally she wanted to turn Premier Daniel Andrews into "red mist".

VICTORIA PARLIAMENT SITTING

Police are investigating Catherine Cumming after receiving a report of alleged inciteful behaviour. Source: AAP / JOEL CARRETT

Highlights
  • Red mist is a military term used to describe the blood that comes out of a sniper's target when they are hit.
  • Victoria Police has confirmed it will investigate.
  • Dr Cumming said she did not resile from her comments.
A sitting Victorian MP is under investigation after allegedly appearing to incite violence against Premier Daniel Andrews during a rally in Melbourne.

The upper house crossbench MP turned Angry Victorians Party candidate Catherine Cumming was filmed giving a speech outside Flinders Street Station on Saturday afternoon.
"I joined the Angry Victorian Party for one reason - to make Daniel Andrews turn into red mist," she told the crowd.

"In the army, we would call it pink mist, but I want him into red mist. Give anyone here in the army a job to blow someone up, and they will."

Red mist is a military term used to describe the blood that comes out of a sniper's target when they are hit.

Victoria Police has confirmed it will investigate.

"Police will investigate following a report of inciteful behaviour during a speech at a rally outside Flinders Street Station on 19 November," a spokesperson said.
"As the investigation is ongoing it would be inappropriate to comment further at this stage."

Dr Cumming said she did not resile from her comments.

"There was no inciteful behaviour. I stand firm that there was no inciteful behaviour," she told AAP.

She claimed her reference to "red mist" was over Labor's "red shirts" scandal and not a reference to the military term.

"I was in the army as a medic. I do not have a gun licence. It's kind of silly to suggest that I would be inciting violence with the words that I have said," Dr Cumming said.
The MP said police surrounded her and the crowd when she made her speech and knew who she was.

"At no stage did they come up to me and speak to me about anything that I had said," she said.

Liberal Leader Matthew Guy condemned Ms Cumming's comments. "Statements and language like this have no place in our state or nation," he said in a statement.

"Dr Cumming should withdraw those remarks immediately and apologise unreservedly."

Dr Cumming represents the Western Metropolitan electorate.
2 min read
Published 19 November 2022 at 8:51pm
Source: AAP, SBS

