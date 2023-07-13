World

'I was in so much pain and screaming into the gas mask': Australian's White Island ordeal

The first Australian witness in a trial over a deadly New Zealand eruption has given emotive testimony about her experience on that day.

New Zealand Volcano Erupts

Tourists on a boat film the eruption of the volcano on White Island, New Zealand, in 2019. Credit: Michael Schade / AP

Key Points
  • The first Australian witness in a trial over the White Island eruption has given testimony today.
  • She says tour guides never mentioned any potential dangers until they were on the volcanic island.
  • The Island's owners and tour service operators have been accused of breaching health and safety regulations.
The first Australian witness in a trial over a deadly New Zealand eruption says tour guides never mentioned any potential dangers until they were on the volcanic island.

The Auckland District Court on Thursday began its third day of hearings for a WorkSafe NZ prosecution relating to the Whakaari-White Island disaster that resulted in the deaths of 22 people, including 14 Australians, in 2019.
READ MORE

Court hearing begins into New Zealand's deadly White Island-Whakaari eruption

The Island's owners, the Buttle family, ID Tours and Tauranga Tourism Services Limited have been accused of breaching health and safety regulations.

Annie Yongan Lu, of Sydney, gave evidence at the trial via video link from Australia.

Lu was aged 26 when she booked a holiday cruise with her then 56-year-old mother, Alice Xioman Zhang, from Sydney to New Zealand.

"We looked at brochures of day trips and saw White Island and we decided to go," she told police in a 2020 video interview that was played to the court.

Lu said the trip to the island with her mother started exactly like every other excursion from the cruise.

Tour operators said there was 'nothing to worry about'

"Nothing was really explained to us going on to the bus or the boat (about) the possibility of an explosion," she said.

Lu said she followed the advice in the brochure's short blurb and wore enclosed shoes with gym leggings and a hooded jumper.

She said their tour group was given a safety briefing once on the island and told to wear hard hats, but gas masks were optional for the sulphur smell.

"They mentioned 'level two' but said it was nothing to worry about ... there was no explanation of what level two was," Lu said.

The trial has heard that volcanic activity level two is the highest alert level not involving an eruption.
READ MORE

Rescuers describe 'Chernobyl-like' scene on White Island after volcano eruption

Lu and her mother stopped for one last photo of the crater when the volcano started to erupt just after 2pm on December 9.

"All of a sudden, I saw these black clouds pop up ... I heard, 'Oh my god, everybody run'," she said.

Lu said she realised they could not outrun the eruption and she and her mother dived behind a rock before being hit by two or three waves of heat and pain.

'I started freaking out'

"I remember mum screaming my name and everything went black as this big wind that knocked us for six and I was in so much pain and screaming into the gas mask," she said.

After boarding a tour boat with her mother, Lu ran her hands under a tap and saw that her nails were cracking and her skin was bubbling and falling off.

The boat's crew cut off her melted leggings and she moved to the front of the vessel with the most badly injured people.
READ MORE

Australia sends 'life-saving' skin donations to treat victims of NZ volcano

"I realised I could not bend my legs or sit down ... I started freaking out," Lu said.

The trial is also due to hear from Australians Jesse Langford and Stephanie Browitt, who were badly burned and had relatives killed by the eruption.
3 min read
Published 13 July 2023 12:30pm
Updated 2m ago 1:07pm
Source: SBS News

