'I went through hell and back': Jelena Dokic responds to social media body shaming

Key Points Tennis commentator and former World No. 4 Jelena Dokic has addressed body shaming on social media.

She detailed traumatic experiences throughout her life, saying she prioritises happiness over size.

Her post was made in response to negative comments she had received about her weight.

This article contains references to domestic violence, assault and suicide.





Tennis commentator and former professional player Jelena Dokic has responded to body-shaming on social media, telling followers she prioritises happiness over size.





In an Instagram post, she shared side-by-side pictures of herself as a young tennis player and a recent photo of herself doing tennis commentary.





She also detailed traumatic experiences from her life, including surviving domestic violence and physical and emotional abuse.





Dokic said she would rather be a size 16 and happy, than a size four and "scared to death".





"I survived being a refugee twice, I was bullied, I lived in a domestic violence-filled home for 15 years and I was beaten unconscious, I was abused physically and emotionally and got beaten for the first time when I was 6 years, I was called a w**** and a cow since I was as young as 11," she wrote.



Dokic played tennis professionally from 1998 to 2014, competed in Grand Slams and the Olympics, and reached a career-high ranking of World No. 4 in 2002.





She has previously accused her father, who was also her coach, of physical and emotional abuse.





In the Instagram post on Tuesday, she said she had to escape home, had battled anxiety, depression and post-traumatic stress disorder, and had almost taken her life.





"I still managed to do pretty well, I managed to be top 5 in the world as tennis player and a grand slam finalist, I am a bestselling author, commentator and speaker but most importantly I survived."





Her comments came in response to criticism she received on social media about her weight.



Dokic said she regularly receives comments about her size from users asking "what happened", and others saying they "can barely recognise her".





"While you see a weight and size change, I will tell you the difference between these two images," she wrote.





"The one on the left is a size 4, scared to death, beaten unconscious and that bulge on my shins is from being kicked all night.





"The one on the right is me at size 16, I have survived it all and I am here healing from my trauma and thriving."





The former World No. 4 said she believed the difference in facial expression between the two images "says it all".



Jelena Dokic has addressed body shaming on social media. Source: AAP / Dean Lewins "I will take the size 16 over the size 4 any day if it means I am happy," she wrote.





"If it means I turned to food to try and survive, then so be it."





"But I am here, I am happy and most importantly I made it through."





Dokic said today, she tries to help others.





"I went through hell and back and I survived and today I try to help others. That’s what happened," she wrote.





"And for those that still don’t get the point, well that says everything about you."





If you or someone you know is impacted by family and domestic violence, call 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or visit 1800RESPECT.org.au . In an emergency, call 000.





The Men’s Referral Service , operated by No to Violence, can be contacted on 1300 766 491.





Readers seeking support with mental health can contact Beyond Blue on 1300 22 4636.





More information is available at beyondblue.org.au . Embrace Multicultural Mental Health supports people from culturally and linguistically diverse backgrounds.



