'If I'm going to end it, it's going to be here': Inquest examines Melissa Caddick's disappearance

This article contains references to suicide.





How fraudster Melissa Caddick's foot became detached from her body and multiple declarations to friends and family about where she might "end it" will be examined at her inquest.





Jason Downing SC, counsel assisting NSW Deputy State Coroner Elizabeth Ryan, said in his opening address that Ms Caddick was suspected to be dead.





But a forensic pathologist is expected to say they were unable to determine whether her decomposed foot was separated due to blunt force or decomposition before it washed ashore on the NSW south coast.



Ms Caddick's parents Barbara and Ted Grimley and brother Adam Grimley, along with her husband Anthony Koletti, arrived on Monday morning at the NSW coroners court in Lidcombe.





The two-week inquest will examine events leading up to her mysterious disappearance and her foot being discovered in a running shoe on Bournda Beach.





With the right medical assistance, amputation is not considered a lethal injury, but on the balance of probabilities it was suspected that Ms Caddick had already died, Mr Downing said.





The Australian Federal Police and Australian Securities and Investments Commission raided her Dover Heights home in Sydney's eastern suburbs on 11 November 2020.





That was the last verified sighting of Ms Caddick.



Melissa Caddick's husband Anthony Koletti arrives at the inquest in Sydney on Monday. Source: AAP / BIANCA DE MARCHI Mr Koletti told police his wife left for a walk early the following morning, but did not report her missing until about 28 hours later.





This delay will also be examined during her inquest.





Ms Caddick's victims, mostly family and friends, lost $20 million to $30 million through her Ponzi scheme used to fund her lavish lifestyle and excessive spending on expensive jewellery, designer clothing, overseas getaways and multi-million dollar homes.





Mr Downing told the court that by late 2020, Ms Caddick's friends said she was under extreme financial pressure, and on one occasion, walked to the Dover Heights cliffs.





"If I'm going to end it, it's going to be here," her friend recalled Ms Caddick telling her.



Melissa Caddick's mother Barbara Grimley was among the family members to attend court on the first day of the inquest. Source: AAP / BIANCA DE MARCHI Mr Downing said Ms Caddick had been listed as a missing person in 2012 when her marriage to Tony Caddick dissolved following her affair with Mr Koletti, who was her hairdresser.





The court heard she purportedly told her brother Adam around this time: "If it all gets too much to me, you'll find me at The Gap".





The inquest continues.





Readers seeking crisis support can contact Lifeline on 13 11 14, the Suicide Call Back Service on 1300 659 467 and Kids Helpline on 1800 55 1800 (for young people aged up to 25). More information and support with mental health is available at beyondblue.org.au and on 1300 22 4636.



