Australia extends Russia sanctions for 12 months as war intensifies

Australia will extend its sanctions on Russian imports for another year, as the country intensifies its brutal invasion of Ukraine.





In a joint statement, Foreign Minister Penny Wong and Trade Minister Don Farrell announced on Thursday the existing "punitive" 35 per cent tariff on the importation of Russian and Belarusian goods will be extended until October 2023.





The Australian government has also directed Export Finance Australia to reject any requests for loans or other finance that support trade with, or investment in, Russia or Belarus.





Senator Farrell said the actions taken by the government strengthened measures already put in place, including a ban on energy imports.





"Australia remains committed to supporting the brave people of Ukraine," he said.



Senator Wong said Australia was working with the international community to diminish Russia's ability to fund its "illegal, immoral war".





“Russia’s war on Ukraine is an attack on the UN charter. It impacts all nations and all peoples," she said.





Earlier this month, Senator Wong announced Australia was backing Ukraine's claims of genocide against Russia in the International Court of Justice.





The Albanese government also slapped sanctions and travel bans on an additional 28 senior Russian officials and separatists following "sham" referendums held in four Ukrainian regions.



Russian President Vladimir Putin has been widely condemned by the international community for the missile strikes targeting Ukrainian cities and civilian infrastructure.



