Australia extends Russia sanctions for 12 months as war intensifies

The government has imposed additional costs on Russia and reiterated support for Ukraine in an effort to prevent Russia from financing its war.

Russia has intensified its invasion of Ukraine, which Australian foreign minister Penny Wong described as illegal and immoral. Source: Getty / Oleksii Samsonov

Australia will extend its sanctions on Russian imports for another year, as the country
intensifies its brutal invasion of Ukraine.


In a joint statement, Foreign Minister Penny Wong and Trade Minister Don Farrell announced on Thursday the existing "punitive" 35 per cent tariff on the importation of Russian and Belarusian goods will be extended until October 2023.

The Australian government has also directed Export Finance Australia to reject any requests for loans or other finance that support trade with, or investment in, Russia or Belarus.

Senator Farrell said the actions taken by the government strengthened measures already put in place, including a ban on energy imports.

"Australia remains committed to supporting the brave people of Ukraine," he said.
Vladimir Putin demands all-Russia war effort as he declares martial law in occupied Ukraine

Senator Wong said Australia was working with the international community to diminish Russia's ability to fund its "illegal, immoral war".

“Russia’s war on Ukraine is an attack on the UN charter. It impacts all nations and all peoples," she said.

"Australia is working together with the international community to diminish Russia’s ability to fund its illegal, immoral war.”

Earlier this month, Senator Wong announced Australia was backing Ukraine's claims of genocide against Russia in the International Court of Justice.

The Albanese government also slapped sanctions and travel bans on an additional 28 senior Russian officials and separatists following "sham" referendums held in four Ukrainian regions.
Australia sanctions Russia steel magnate as Penny Wong reiterates support for Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin has been widely condemned by the international community for the missile strikes targeting Ukrainian cities and civilian infrastructure.

The country began mobilisation of its civilian population, sending thousands of Russian men fleeing to neighbouring countries and former Soviet republics in a bid to dodge the draft.
2 min read
Published 20 October 2022 at 8:00pm
Source: AAP, SBS

