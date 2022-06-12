'Illegal show-trial': Devastated family of UK man sentenced to death in Donbas call for his release

The family of British man Shaun Pinner who has been sentenced to death by a court by Russian proxy authorities in Donbas have spoken of their devastation at the news and requested he is exchanged or released.





Two Britons, Mr Pinner and Aiden Aslin, were convicted of mercenary activities by a court on Thursday in the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic, which is not recognised internationally.





A third man, Moroccan Brahim Saadoun, was also found guilty of "mercenary activities and committing actions aimed at seizing power and overthrowing the constitutional order of the DPR", Russian media claimed.



British citizens Aiden Aslin (L) and Shaun Pinner (R) and Moroccan Saaudun Brahim (C) attend a sentencing hearing at the Supreme Court of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) in Donetsk. Source: AAP / STRINGER/EPA Mr Pinner's family said the proceedings were an "illegal show-trial" and said he needed access to independent legal advice.





"Firstly, our whole family is devastated and saddened at the outcome of the illegal show-trial by the so-called Donetsk People’s Republic," his family said in a statement.





"Shaun should be accorded all the rights of a prisoner of war according to the Geneva Convention and including full independent legal representation. We sincerely hope that all parties will co-operate urgently to ensure the safe release or exchange of Shaun."



The three men were captured while fighting for Ukraine against Russia and Russian-backed forces. Source: AAP / STRINGER/EPA Britain has called the court's decision a "sham judgment" and condemned Russian proxy authorities in Donbas for what it called an "egregious breach" of the Geneva convention.





The two men were captured during the battle for the port city of Mariupol, one of the bloodiest of the conflict that broke out when Russian troops invaded Ukraine in late February.



Mr Pinner's family said he was a legitimate member of the Ukrainian army after being a resident in the country for the last four years.



