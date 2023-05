Imran Khan's arrest was illegal, Pakistan Supreme Court rules as streets quiet

Key Points Former PM Imran Khan has been released after Pakistan's court denounced his arrest.

The government have arrested more than 2000 of Mr Khan's supporters, following violent protests.

Pakistan's government have expressed strong opposition to the court's ruling.

Pakistan's Supreme Court has ordered the release of former prime minister Imran Khan, whose arrest on corruption charges earlier this week sparked a wave of violence across the country by his supporters.





After Thursday's ruling, violence around the country appeared to ease, though clashes between celebrating supporters of Mr Khan and police briefly broke out near the court building.





The government, however, denounced the ruling and said it was determined to find other legal avenues to arrest the former premier.



Supporters of Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan celebrate after the Supreme Court decision ordering the release of Khan, whose arrest earlier this week sparked a wave of violence across the country by his supporters. Source: AAP / Asim Tanveer For a nation accustomed to military takeovers, political crises and violence, the turmoil of the past week has been unprecedented.





Since Mr Khan's dramatic arrest on Tuesday, protesters have been clashing with police in areas around the country, and mobs have attacked military and government sites, trying to storm the military's main headquarters and burning down the residence of a top general in Lahore.





The government responded with a crackdown on Mr Khan's supporters, arresting more than 2000 so far.



The Supreme Court ruled Mr Khan's arrest two days ago was illegal and, while it freed him from custody, it ordered him kept under protection of security forces in a safe location in the capital, Islamabad.





The head of his legal team, Babar Awan, underlined that Mr Khan is a "free citizen" and will be allowed to meet with lawyers and supporters. Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial urged Khan to appeal to his supporters to remain peaceful.





Mr Khan will appear on Friday before the Islamabad High Court to reconsider its earlier ruling that the arrest was legal. He may also ask the court for protection from future arrest on the corruption charges.



Speaking on Pakistan's Dunya TV, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan vowed, "We will arrest him again," perhaps on charges that were announced a day earlier of inciting the wave of violence. The minister is not related to the former prime minister.





The ruling infuriated the government, with multiple officials accusing the chief justice of bias toward Mr Khan. An Adviser for Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, Azam Tarar, told reporters that Chief Justice Bandial "now should hoist the flag of Imran Khan's party on the Supreme Court, or he should declare that the court is a sub-office of Imran's party".





Defence Minister Khawaja Mohammad Asif called it a "special reprieve" for the former prime minister, saying the court ignored his supporters' attacks on military and government installations.



READ MORE Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan ousted from office

The violence has escalated a long-burning confrontation between the former prime minister and Sharif's government.





Mr Khan was removed from office a year ago by a no-confidence vote in parliament, but he still holds fervent support in many areas. He also faces at least 100 criminal charges against him filed by various government agencies, mostly on corruption.





Mr Khan has depicted his removal and the charges as part of a campaign against him by Sharif, the United States and the Pakistani military - a claim all three deny.



Former Prime Minister Imran Khan is brought to the Supreme Court after it ordered his release days after his arrest in Islamabad, Pakistan. The former prime minister was taken into custody for facing several corruption and terrorism charges. Source: AAP / Sohail Shahzad The spark was the former leader's dramatic arrest on Tuesday. Mr Khan was in court for one set of charges, when anti-graft agents barged in, dragged him away and shoved him into an armoured vehicle in connection to other charges.





In the violence that ensued, at least 10 of his supporters were killed and dozens of protesters and more than 200 policemen injured.





Protesters torched trucks, cars and police vehicles in the streets and blocked highways. It has echoed unrest that followed the 2007 assassination of former prime minister Benazir Bhutto during an election rally.





Her supporters at the time, outraged by her killing, rampaged for days across Pakistan.