In a $31 million deal, a transgender activist buys the Miss Universe pageant

A Thai business tycoon and transgender activist has bought the Miss Universe Organisation for $31 million, her company said.





Chakrapong "Anne" Chakrajutathib, who controls JKN Global Group Public Co Ltd, is a celebrity in Thailand who has starred in reality shows and is outspoken about being a transgender woman. She helped establish a non-profit group, Life Inspired For Transsexual Foundation, to promote trans rights.





JKN said it acquired the rights to the Miss Universe pageant from IMG Worldwide LLC, a sports, talent and events marketing company which has held the Miss Universe Organisation since 2015. Former United States President Donald Trump was part owner of the pageant rights from 1996 until IMG's purchase.



Transgender Thai activist Anne Jakrajutatip has purchased the Miss Universe brand for A$31 million. Source: Twitter JKN said it has established a subsidiary in the United States, JKN Metaverse Inc, to own the Miss Universe Organisation. The Miss Universe pageant is broadcast in 165 countries, according to IMG.





In a statement, Ms Chakrapong described the purchase as "a strong, strategic addition to our portfolio."





JKN, which is involved in content distribution, beverages, food supplements, beauty and consumer products, said the Miss Universe name will be used to promote its consumer products.





A profile of Ms Chakrapong in the Bangkok Post newspaper earlier this year said in her youth, she studied at an all-male school where she was harassed for identifying as female. After attaining financial success, she spent $1.5 million on sex reassignment surgery and other procedures, it said.



