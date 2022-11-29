World

In a private meeting, Brazil's president-elect reiterates his wish to see Julian Assange freed

A WikiLeaks delegation is currently in Brazil, where parliamentarians are set to agree on lodging a letter at the US embassy that calls on Washington to drop the charges against founder Julian Assange.

Julian Assange inside a prison van.

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange is currently fighting extradition to the United States. Source: AAP, EPA / Neil Hall

Brazil's president-elect
Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva
has stressed his ongoing support for the campaign to free WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange.

Mr da Silva met Kristinn Hrafnsson, WikiLeaks' editor-in-chief, and Joseph Farrell, a WikiLeaks ambassador, in a private meeting in the capital Brasilia.

Mr da Silva, a former political prisoner, has long been outspoken about
Mr Assange's imprisonment and extradition attempt by the United States
.
A man standing and speaking into a microphone.
Brazil's president-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has stressed his ongoing support for the campaign to free WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange. Source: AAP, EPA / Sebastiao Moreira
Mr Assange is wanted by United States authorities over documents leaked in 2010 and 2011 related to the Iraq and Afghanistan wars.

At the meeting, Mr da Silva reiterated his wish to see the Australian freed.

The WikiLeaks delegation will be received at Brazil's parliament on Tuesday (local time) by Humberto Costa, the president of the Human Rights Commission of the Senate, and will speak at a plenary session of the lower chamber with parliamentarians to agree on a series of actions - including parliamentarians lodging a letter at the US embassy in Brasilia calling on Washington to drop the charges against Mr Assange.

On Wednesday, the delegation will travel to Rio de Janeiro, where they will hold a public meeting.

It comes after leading media outlets from the United States and Europe called for Washington to end its prosecution of Mr Assange.

"This indictment sets a dangerous precedent, and threatens to undermine America's First Amendment and the freedom of the press," editors and publishers of the Guardian, the New York Times, Le Monde, Der Spiegel, and El País said in
an open letter published on Monday
.
Monday marked twelve years since those media outlets collaborated to release excerpts from over 250,000 documents obtained by Mr Assange in the so-called "Cablegate" leak.

Mr Assange is being held in Belmarsh prison in London as he fights extradition to the US.

He lived in the Ecuadorian embassy in London for seven years from 2012 before being dragged out.

He fears a life sentence if extradited.
2 min read
Published 30 November 2022 at 7:51am
Source: SBS, AAP, Reuters

