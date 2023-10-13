Politics

In a world of horror, kindness on the Voice costs nothing, Anthony Albanese says

The prime minister has referenced dark times across the globe to encourage support for the Voice, saying: 'At the worst of times we always see the best of the Australian character'.

Anthony Albanese raises his arms at a Yes rally.

Anthony Albanese says 'we will feel better about ourselves on Sunday with a Yes vote'. Source: AAP / Michael Errey

Key Points
  • Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has made an eleventh-hour pitch for the Voice.
  • Polls show the Yes camp facing defeat on Saturday.
  • Albanese said in dark times "we always see the best of the Australian character".
Anthony Albanese says, in a week of horror across the world, "thinking of others costs nothing" as Australians prepare to vote on an Indigenous Voice to Parliament.

But Opposition leader Peter Dutton says the prime minister has "written a cheque he couldn't cash" and described calling Saturday's referendum as a "catastrophic mistake".

Albanese delivered an eleventh-hour pitch on Friday, the day before Australians head to the polls, for a Yes camp which polls say is facing defeat.

Referencing a horrific week across the globe - including
Hamas’ attack in Israel
,
a humanitarian crisis in Gaza
, and
a devastating earthquake in Afghanistan
- Albanese attempted to marshal the "Australian character, where at the worst of times we always see the best of the Australian character".

"This week of all weeks, where we see such trauma in the world, there is nothing, no cost, to Australians showing kindness, thinking with their heart as well as their head, when they enter the polling booth tomorrow," he said.
Albanese made his remarks in South Australia, a key battleground given the referendum requires an overall majority and a majority in most states.

And with polling suggesting Queensland and Western Australia are all but lost for the Yes camp, it will need a clean sweep of the remaining states - NSW, Victoria, South Australia, and Tasmania - to make the Voice a reality.
READ MORE

EXPLAINER: What is the Voice to Parliament and how will it work?

Albanese lamented what he called the No camp "playing politics" with a moment of unity, warning Australians were already "living in No" which had produced an unacceptable status quo.

"We have an opportunity for Australians to do better. To do better to show respect for the first Australians," he said.

"But [also] to do something for ourselves, as well, because we will feel better. We will feel better about ourselves on Sunday with a Yes vote, just as we felt better after the Apology to the Stolen Generations."
Peter Dutton speaking at a press conference.
Peter Dutton says calling the referendum was a 'catastrophic mistake'. Source: AAP / Jono Searle
Dutton appeared to begin eulogising the proposal on Friday, declaring the prime minister had "written a cheque he couldn't cash".

"The PM made a catastrophic mistake not providing the detail to Australians. He's instinctively won their hearts because Australians do want better outcomes for Indigenous Australia, but he hasn't won their minds," he told ABC Radio.

"I hope people will vote No ... people roundly have rejected the proposal, and the PM wrote a cheque that he couldn't cash."

- With additional reporting from AAP.
Share
3 min read
Published 13 October 2023 11:38am
Updated 2h ago 11:41am
By Finn McHugh
Source: SBS News

Share this with family and friends

Recommended for you

Clare O'Neil (left) and Anthony Albanese (right) standing behind podiums

It's been a week of major migration changes. Here are the key takeaways

Politics

Haylee O'Connell taking a selfie of her and her brother Corey while sitting in a car.

A stranger with a drone helped Haylee to lay her brother to rest

Life

Graphic showing a mobile phone and magnifying glass with the words 'rigged', 'divisive', 'sovereignty' and 'land tax' on an orange background

Will the Voice lead to land tax? UN control? Fact checkers assess the biggest claims

Australia

People standing at voting booths filling out ballot papers.

How to cast an early vote in the Voice to Parliament referendum

Australia

Students walking through the grounds of a university.

'Tighten the screws': A crackdown on student visas is looming

Immigration

A digital graphic showing a close up of a person's hand as they drop a ballot paper into a box.

These 106,000 people might not be Australian citizens, but they can vote on the Voice

Australia

A woman and a man posing for a selfie in front of a van

From prejudice to pride: Moving to this small farming town proved 'life-changing' for Faez

Life

A little girl climbs on a playground with her back to the camera

Better safe than sorry? Australian parents among the most risk-averse in the world

Australia