World

In rare attack, kidnapped Pakistan army officer shot dead in Balochistan, military says

The separatist Balochistan Liberation Army says it has abducted and killed Pakistani Lieutenant-Colonel Laeeq Baig Mirza.

Two soldiers stand guard near a border fencing

Pakistani soldiers stand guard at the Badini Trade Gateway, in Pakistan's Balochistan province on 17 September 2020. The separatist insurgent Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) released a statement saying its fighters had seized Lieutenant-Colonel Laeeq Baig Mirza, a rare attack on an officer of his rank in the region that borders Iran and Afghanistan. Source: AAP / EPA

Militants shot dead a kidnapped Pakistani army officer as his comrades were closing in to try to rescue him in the restive southwest province of Balochistan, the military said on Thursday.

Lieutenant-Colonel Laeeq Baig Mirza was abducted late on Tuesday as he travelled back to the city of Quetta from a hill station with his family and a friend, security officials said.

The separatist insurgent Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) released a statement saying its fighters had seized Mr Mirza, a rare attack on an officer of his rank in the region that borders Iran and Afghanistan.
Advertisement
READ MORE
Australia's Pakistani community 'in disbelief' after woman allegedly murdered by father-in-law
Pakistan's military said its troops and helicopters started a search and rescue operation and spotted up to eight militants in a storm drain in nearby mountains late on Wednesday.

"On sensing their possible encirclement, militants shot the Colonel," the military's communications arm said in a statement. Two of the militants died in a gunfight but the rest escaped, it added.

Security officials said the militants had also abducted and killed the officer's friend, identified only as Umer, after stopping their car on the highway between Quetta and the hill station, Ziarat.
READ MORE
Imran Khan insists he's a victim of a 'regime change' conspiracy but accepts supreme court ruling
Mr Umar's body was recovered in a different area in the mountainous region on Thursday, one official said, asking not to be named as they were not allowed to speak to the media.

The BLA and other separatist groups have been waging an insurgency for years in Balochistan, a resource-rich region that has attracted substantial Chinese investment.

In April a suicide attack killed three Chinese teachers in Karachi, the capital of neighbouring Sindh province, drawing strong condemnation from Beijing. The BLA claimed responsibility.

In February, insurgents armed with bombs and guns attacked two Pakistani military bases in Balochistan, killing seven soldiers and losing 13 of their own men.
SHARE
2 min read
Published 15 July 2022 at 6:00am
Source: Reuters, SBS

Recommended for you

Australia's visa backlog and how the new government plans to fix it

Australia's visa backlog and how the new government plans to fix it

Immigration

Australian visa changes for 2022-23 and what a new government may bring

Australian visa changes for 2022-23 and what a new government may bring

Immigration

Dominic Perrottet doesn't know why it costs $25m to install Aboriginal flag on Sydney Harbour Bridge

Dominic Perrottet doesn't know why it costs $25m to install Aboriginal flag on Sydney Harbour Bridge

Australia

'The worst visa in the world': One man's plea to the new Australian government

'The worst visa in the world': One man's plea to the new Australian government

Immigration

Anthony Albanese rebukes Adam Bandt over Australian flag move

Anthony Albanese rebukes Adam Bandt over Australian flag move

Australia

People like Abe may overtake Christians as the dominant religious group in Australia

People like Abe may overtake Christians as the dominant religious group in Australia

Australia

Emergency services carry out dozens of rescues as thousands call for help amid NSW floods

Emergency services carry out dozens of rescues as thousands call for help amid NSW floods

Australia

Nick Kyrgios parties the night away after Wimbledon loss to Novak Djokovic

Nick Kyrgios parties the night away after Wimbledon loss to Novak Djokovic

World