'Incredibly burnt out': NSW nurses and midwives strike for fourth time this year

Key Points Nurses and midwives are calling for mandated nurse-to-patient ratios.

Rallies were held across NSW on Wednesday.

The NSW Nurses and Midwives' Association says staff are "incredibly burnt out"

Nurses and midwives have walked out of NSW hospitals and into the streets, calling for mandated nurse-to-patient ratios and an end to wage caps.





Hundreds gathered in Sydney's CBD shortly before midday on Wednesday, chanting about being understaffed and overworked as they marched from Hyde Park up Macquarie Streey towards state parliament.





Similar rallies were held across the state, from Albury to Tweed Heads, during the 24-hour industrial action lasting until 7am on Thursday.





The union wants a one nurse to every four patients ratio and says despite evidence of ratios improving patient outcomes in other states, the NSW government has held out in discussions with the union.



'What am I going to do, go work in a supermarket?'

The NSW Nurses and Midwives' Association (NSWNMA) general secretary, Shaye Candish, says staff are "incredibly burnt out" and at risk of abandoning the NSW health system.





"States like Queensland and Victoria are actively encouraging NSW nurses and midwives to go and work interstate because they have provisions like ratios," Ms Candish said.





First-year nurse Vanessa said she regularly worked day shifts with ratios of one nurse to six patients and occasionally one to eight - double what the union wants.





"I've only just started this year and I'm just exhausted already," she told AAP.





"Better pay would be a bonus, but for me it's more about safe staff levels."





She had considered moving interstate or leaving the profession altogether, but was holding out for things to improve.





"I've got HECS debts I've got to pay off," she said.





"What am I going to do, go work in a supermarket?"



The Greens have committed to implementing union-supported ratios in full, while Labor has agreed to safer patient ratios without legally mandating nurse numbers.





NSW Labor Leader Chris Minns said he understood the decision by health staff to walk off the job, but cited budget constraints when asked about legislating change.





"The budget situation in NSW is tough. We're $180 billion in debt which is the largest figure the state has ever had," he said.





It was better for safer ratios be achieved through the awards system rather than passing legislation through parliament, he said.





"We appreciate that the NSWNMA would rather have it via the legal system ... we think this is a better system to get a better outcome," he said.



Veteran nurse Gaelyn Watson from Prince of Wales Hospital told AAP she had seen conditions decline in wards over the past few years.





"I've never in my professional career seen nurses so dissatisfied," she said.





"It's been increasing over the years till it's got to breaking point."





Ms Watson said patients would continue to suffer if no changes were made.



