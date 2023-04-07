'Incredibly heartwarming': $23 million-plus raised for The Royal Children's Hospital in Good Friday Appeal

Key Points The Royal Children's Hospital's Good Friday Appeal has accumulated $23 million-plus in donations.

The funds will go towards life-saving projects including cardiac care.

The annual appeal has entered its 92nd year.

An annual fundraising appeal for Melbourne's Royal Children's Hospital has raised a record $23 million ($23,061,320) as Victorians dug deep for the cause.





It is the most ever raised in the event's almost 100-year history, topping last year's amount of $22.3 million.





An all-day telethon broadcast live across Victoria on Good Friday helped draw in donations, including more than $4 million from rural and regional communities.





Fundraising activities included a sheep shearathon in Corowa, a family fun day in Inverleigh and a country music show in Traralgon.



The Royal Children's Hospital is Victoria's major specialist paediatric hospital and the site of the nationally funded centres for cardiac and liver transplantation. Source: Facebook / rchmelbourne On behalf of the federal government, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese committed $6 million to the cause over the next three years, while the Victorian government committed an additional $1 million.





Good Friday Appeal executive director, Rebecca Cowan said the record figure couldn't have been reached without dedicated communities across the state coming together for the kids.





"We understand that it has been, and continues to be, a very challenging time for many, and we send our heartfelt thanks to those who continue to give what they can to create meaningful change for sick children and their families," she said.





"It is incredibly heartwarming to see so many Victorians coming together and getting behind the appeal."





The appeal started in 1931 with 427 pounds raised at a sports carnival, appeal chair Penny Fowler added.



The hospital also cares for children from other states and overseas. Source: Facebook / rchmelbourne Donations to the appeal go towards life-saving projects including cardiac care, and programs to support children's mental health and those with chronic illnesses.





Premier Daniel Andrews said the hospital had a place in the hearts of all Victorians. The Victorian government pledged to donate $1 million to the appeal.





"All of us as Victorians take great comfort in knowing that we have not just a good children's hospital but the best pediatric centre of care anywhere in the world right here in our city," he said.





As the state's major specialist pediatric hospital and the site of the nationally funded centres for cardiac and liver transplantation, it cares for local kids as well as many from across Australia and overseas.





CFA brigades have raised more than $36 million for the children's hospital since 1951.





Firefighters Anita and James Stirling, from Nathalia in Victoria's north, helped to lead the CFA's fundraising efforts motivated by her seven-year-old son Angus.





Angus was diagnosed with a liver condition and a respiratory condition as a baby that stopped him growing, but he now lives a fulfilled and healthy life thanks to staff at The Royal Children's Hospital.





"Once we connected with the gastroenterology and respiratory teams at (the hospital), Angus' development progressed in leaps and bounds," Ms Stirling said.



