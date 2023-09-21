India has suspended its visa services in Canada for this reason

Key Points India's visa processing centre in Canada first suspended, then reinstated visa services.

It follows explosive allegations India might have been involved in a Canadian citizen's killing.

Canada also expelled an Indian diplomat, and India followed by expelling a Canadian diplomat on Tuesday.

India has suspended visa services for Canadian citizens because of security threats to its staff in its consulates in Canada, India's foreign ministry spokesperson said on Thursday.





"The security situation because of Canadian government's inaction has resulted in disruptions and we have suspended visa applications," Arindam Bagchi, the South Asian country's foreign ministry spokesperson, told reporters.





BLS, India's visa processing centre in Canada suspended services on Thursday.







"Important notice from Indian Mission: Due to operational reasons, with effect from 21 Sept. Indian visa services have been suspended till further notice," it posted on its website.





It follows a widening rift between the two countries after Canada's leader said India might have been involved in the killing of a Canadian citizen.





Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said earlier this week there is credible evidence that Indian authorities are linked to the killing of Canadian citizen Hardeep Singh Nijjar in June.





Nijjar - a prominent advocate for a separate Sikh state within India named Khalistan - was gunned down outside a temple in British Columbia, in what Canadian authorities described at the time as a "targeted incident".





Canada also expelled an Indian diplomat, and India followed by expelling a Canadian diplomat on Tuesday.





On Wednesday, India's foreign ministry issued an updated travel advisory urging its citizens travelling in Canada and especially those studying in the North American country to be cautious because of "growing anti-India activities and politically condoned hate-crimes".



Indians should also avoid going to venues in Canada where "threats have particularly targeted Indian diplomats and sections of the Indian community who oppose anti-India agenda", the ministry said.





With both nations expelling diplomats, analysts said India and Canada's diplomatic ties have touched their lowest point.





Canada is India's 17th largest foreign investor, pouring in more than US$3.6 billion ($5.6 billion) since 2000, while Canadian portfolio investors have invested billions of dollars in Indian stock and debt markets.





Since 2018, India has been the largest source country for international students in Canada.



