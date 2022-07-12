World

Indian police break up fake cricket league duping Russian gamblers

Police said a group of conmen fooled gamblers in Russia as part of an elaborate hoax cricket league plan, by holding the matches on a farm in Gujarat and broadcasting them on YouTube to accept bets.

Fashioned along the lines of the popular Indian Premier League, a group of men in the western Indian state of Gujarat hired a field, set up cameras and asked local labourers to dress up in team uniforms and play cricket. Source: Supplied

Labourers masquerading as cricket players, clever camera angles and fake team names were all part of an elaborate hoax cricket league in western India shown on YouTube that was used to draw money from gamblers in Russia, police said.

Fashioned along the lines of the popular Indian Premier League, a group of men in the western Indian state of Gujarat hired a field, set up cameras and asked local labourers to dress up in team uniforms and play cricket.
This was then streamed on YouTube to unsuspecting betting operations in Russia, who bet on match outcomes, Achal Tyagi, the top police official in Mehsana district told Reuters on Monday.

"They had umpires with walkie-talkie sets to officiate as they have in IPL and international cricket matches. The setup was good enough to trick unsuspecting people into believing it was a genuine cricket league," Mr Tyagi said. Police arrested four people in connection with the case on Friday.
Mr Tyagi said the umpires were telling players whether to score runs or get out depending on the instructions they were given on the walkie-talkie sets received from the organisers, who in turn were receiving instructions from an accomplice in Russia on the Telegram app.

Betting on cricket is illegal in India, and the four arrested have been charged with criminal conspiracy and gambling, local officials said.

IPL, the world's richest T20 league, is the most lucrative cricket competition in the world and Australian players are paid millions each year to compete.
According to a report by 7News in February, Pat Cummins was reportedly paid $A1.34 million for heading back to the Kolkata Knight Riders.

The IPL was embroiled in an illegal betting scandal in 2013 which led to two-year suspensions for its Chennai and Rajasthan franchises.

The 10-team league's popularity could be gauged from the sale of its media rights for the next five years, which fetched the organising Indian cricket board a whopping $6.2 billion last month.
Published 12 July 2022 at 11:56am
Source: Reuters, SBS

