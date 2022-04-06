Indigenous woman Jana Stewart confirmed as Kimberley Kitching's Senate replacement

An Indigenous woman and former bureaucrat has been confirmed as the replacement for late Labor Senator Kimberley Kitching.





Jana Stewart, who ran against federal Treasurer Josh Frydenberg in his Melbourne seat of Kooyong in 2019, was confirmed as Ms Kitching's replacement in a joint sitting of Victorian parliament on Wednesday night.

The chamber erupted into applause following Ms Stewart's appointment.

The Mutthi Mutthi and Wamba Wamba woman previously worked as the deputy secretary of Victoria's Department of Justice.

Ms Stewart is filling a casual vacancy left by Ms Kitching

on 10 March at the age of 52.

Following her death, allegations surfaced

, particularly the party's upper house leadership team.

As Ms Stewart's term expires on 30 June and the Senate will not sit before the next election, she will not be sworn in and officially take her seat in parliament.

She will instead enter parliament after the election, which must be held by late May, if Labor attracts enough of Victoria's Senate vote.