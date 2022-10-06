Indonesia football stadium stampede: Police officers among those facing criminal charges

Indonesia's police chief said six people were facing criminal charges over a football stadium disaster that killed 131 people at the weekend.





"Based on the investigation and sufficient evidence, we have determined six suspects," national police chief Listyo Sigit Prabowo told a press conference.





The six suspects include three police officers and three people responsible for the match and its security, including the head of Arema FC's organising committee and one of the club's security officers, he said.



The announcement came as anger grew over the police response to a pitch invasion.





Officers reacted by firing tear gas into packed stands as fans of Arema FC tried to approach players following their defeat to fierce rivals Persebaya Surabaya on Saturday evening.





Hundreds of people fled for small exits, resulting in a crush that left many trampled or suffocating to death.



Relatives pay condolences for the victims of the stampede in front of the tribune entrance gate 13, the main site of the stampede, at Kanjuruhan Stadium in Malang, East Java, Indonesia, 6 October 2022. Source: EPA / MAST IRHAM/EPA Police described the pitch invasion as a riot and said two officers were killed, but survivors accused them of overreacting.





Officers responded with force, kicking and hitting fans with batons, according to witnesses and footage, pushing the spectators back into the stands where many would die after tear gas was fired.



