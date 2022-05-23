Indonesia summons UK ambassador over raising of LGBTIQ+ flag at embassy

Indonesia summoned Britain's ambassador on Monday to explain the raising of a lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender flag at its embassy and urged foreign missions to respect local "sensitivities" following a backlash among conservatives.





Barring the sharia-ruled province of Aceh, Indonesia, the world's largest Muslim-majority country, still has taboos related to the LGBTIQ+ community but homosexuality is not illegal.





The rainbow LGBTIQ+ flag was flown alongside the British flag at the country's embassy in Jakarta on 17 May to mark the International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia and Transphobia, according to an Instagram post by the embassy .



Alumni 212 Brotherhood, an influential conservative Islamic movement, said in a statement that the flag sullied the "sacred values of Indonesia".





Teuku Faizasyah, foreign ministry spokesperson, confirmed British ambassador Owen Jenkins had been summoned.





"The foreign ministry reminds foreign representatives to be respectful of the sensitivities among Indonesians on matters relevant with their culture, religion and belief," he said.





A British embassy spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.





Mr Faizasyah said that though an embassy is sovereign territory, the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations stipulates only that nation's flag can be flown.



A gay rights activist demonstrates on the International Day Against Homophobia Saturday, May 17, 2008 in Jakarta, Indonesia. Source: AAP Indonesia has become less tolerant of its LGBTIQ+ community as some politicians become more vocal about Islam playing a larger role in the state, according to activists and human rights groups.





A 2020 survey by the Pew Research Centre also showed that 80 per cent of Indonesians believed homosexuality "should not be accepted by society".





Last week, Indonesia's chief security minister said a revision of the criminal code being deliberated by parliament included some articles aimed at the LGBTIQ+ community, a move backed by some conservative lawmakers.



