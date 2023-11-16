See the full list: Infrastructure projects across Australia that have had their funding axed

Commuter car parks, highway upgrades and fast rail projects across the country will have their funding slashed as the federal government tries to rein in spending after a $33 billion budget blow out.





The Geelong Fast Rail, the Sydney to Newcastle faster rail upgrade, the Truro Bypass and the New England Highway project are among 50 projects that will no longer receive money from the Commonwealth.





The government has also taken the axe to commuter car parks in Queensland and NSW, which were criticised in an auditor-general report and labelled as pork-barrelling by Labor.





Infrastructure Minister Catherine King said the cuts represented projects that were not realistically going to be delivered with the available funding, had made little to no progress over a significant amount of time, or did not align with national priorities.





"(The infrastructure review) painted a sad and frankly sorry picture of the health of our infrastructure investment pipeline," she told reporters on Thursday.





"From now on, the Australian government's investment infrastructure will focus on productivity, sustainability and livability."



The proposed Melbourne Airport train station isn't among projects facing the chop. Source: AAP / Rail Projects Victoria King said the government had undertaken "considered consultation" with states and territories.





Though jurisdictions did not always agree, they had created a list of projects the Commonwealth would partner on, and there should be no surprises for state leaders.





"Every single state is getting a fair share of the infrastructure pipeline," she said.





However many premiers, including Queensland's Annastacia Palaszczuk and Chris Minns in NSW previously said they were not happy with the new arrangement and are unlikely to be impressed as their major projects are scrapped.





Victorian Premier Jacinta Allan said on Thursday that every cent of federal funding committed to Victorian projects must stay in the state.





Queensland Treasurer Cameron Dick has also made his displeasure known.





"Our message to Catherine King: treat Queensland more like Qantas and less like Qatar," he wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, in reference to critic's questions about her preferable treatment of the Australian airline.





About 400 projects have survived the chopping block and are expected to be completed or substantially developed over the next 10 years including the Tanami Road upgrade in Central Australia and the M1 Pacific Motorway Extension.





The Melbourne Airport Rail Link, the Milton Ulladulla Bypass, and the Tasman Bridge are also safe, with no overall cut to the $120 billion infrastructure pipeline.





The government is giving extra funding to 11 projects, including South Australia's North-South Corridor ($2.7 billion), Queensland's Logan-Gold Coast Faster Rail ($1.75 billion) and Western Australia's Metronet ($1 billion).





Some nearby projects will be grouped in "corridors" while others will have a business case developed while remaining cash is saved for future construction.



Infrastructure projects that have had their federal funding axed

NSW

Blaxland Road/Balaclava Road Intersection Improvements Bruxner Highway



Wollongbar to Goonellabah



Commuter Car Park Upgrade - T1 North Shore, Northern and Western Line - Kingswood



Commuter Car Park Upgrade - T1 North Shore, Northern and Western Line - St Marys



Commuter Car Park Upgrade - Woy Woy



Great Western Highway Upgrade - Katoomba to Lithgow - Construction of East and West Sections



Gwydir Highway Improvements - Planning



M7-M12 Interchange Mulgoa Road Stage 2 - Glenmore Parkway to Jeanette Street, Stage 5A Blaikie Road to Jamison Road and Stage 5B Jamison Road to Union Road



Northern NSW Inland Port - Narrabri



Oxley Highway Stage 2 - Planning



Remembrance Driveway Corridor Upgrade - Camden Council



Southern Connector Road, Jindabyne



Sydney to Newcastle - Tuggerah - Wyong faster rail upgrade



Toowoomba to Seymour – New South Wales - Moree Intermodal Overpass



Werrington Arterial Stage 2 - Planning Western City Road Transport Network Development – Planning





Victoria

Business Case for Melbourne Inland Rail Intermodal Terminal



Calder Freeway - Gap Road to the M80 Ring Road



Camberwell Road / Monteath Avenue / Redfern Road Intersection Upgrade



Frankston to Baxter Rail Upgrade



Geelong Fast Rail



Goulburn Valley Highway - Shepparton Bypass Stage 1



Improving connectivity to Port of Melbourne - Business Case



McKoy Street - Hume Freeway Intersection Upgrade



Mornington Peninsula Freeway Upgrade



Rutherglen Heavy Vehicle Alternative Route



Victorian Faster Rail Corridor Investigations



Western Freeway Upgrade - M80 Ring Road to Ferris Road



Queensland

Beenleigh Station commuter car park



Beenleigh Emu Swamp Dam Supporting Infrastructure, Stanthorpe



High Road and Easterly Street, Waterford Upgrade



Kenmore Roundabout Upgrade



Loganlea Station commuter car park, Loganlea



Mooloolah River Interchange Upgrade (Packages 1 and 2)



New England Highway upgrade, Cabarlah



Nicklin Way-Third Avenue Connection, Caloundra



Tennant Creek to Townsville Corridor Upgrade - Dingo Park Road Intersection Upgrade





Western Australia

Future Road and Rail Connections for Perth



Great Southern Secondary Freight Network



Marble Bar Road Upgrade



Moorine Rock to Mt Holland Road Upgrades



Pinjarra Heavy Haulage Deviation - Stages 1 and 2





South Australia

Hahndorf Township Improvements and Access Upgrade



Main South Road Productivity Package



Old Belair Road upgrade, Mitcham



Onkaparinga Valley Road - Tiers Road - Nairne Road Intersection Upgrade



Truro Bypass



Tasmania

Old Surrey Road/Massy-Greene Drive Upgrade



ACT

Inner Canberra Corridor Planning Package



