Inquest into death of missing Sydney fraudster Melissa Caddick starts

The inquest into the presumed death of conwoman Melissa Caddick is starting in Sydney, with her final movements and discovery of her foot among events to be examined.

A woman posing with a dog

Melissa Caddick was last seen at a home on Wallangra Road, Dover Heights, after midnight on Thursday 12 November 2020. Credit: Supplied/PR Image

Events leading up to fraudster Melissa Caddick's mysterious disappearance before her foot washed up on a NSW South Coast beach are set to be scrutinised in an inquest.

The purported investment broker disappeared in November 2020, hours after the Australian Federal Police and Australian Securities and Investments Commission raided her Dover Heights home in Sydney's eastern suburbs.

Three months later the 49-year-old's decomposing foot, encased in a running shoe, was found on Bournda Beach.

Following this discovery, NSW Police said they believed she was dead. But other theories circulating include her escaping undetected and living somewhere without one foot.

These theories will be tested at a two-week inquest into the conwoman's disappearance, starting on Monday before Deputy State Coroner Elizabeth Ryan at Lidcombe in Sydney.

It is believed about 74 victims lost at least $23 million through Ms Caddick's Ponzi scheme, over which she was set to face a string of charges.

They believed she would invest those funds on their behalf and she created fake documents to suggest she had done so, but instead used the money on her own lavish lifestyle.

Her multimillion-dollar home is being liquidated along with other valuables including two luxury cars, jewellery and designer clothes, to compensate victims.
A man wearing a blue check shirt and jeans and carrying a bag walking outside
Melissa Caddick's husband Anthony Koletti arrives at the inquest in Sydney on Monday. Source: AAP / BIANCA DE MARCHI
But her parents, who say they were also scammed by their daughter, are fighting in the Federal Court against the repossession of an Edgecliff property they live in.

Barbara and Ted Grimley originally lived in Sydney's south, but were convinced to sell their home and move east to be closer to their daughter and her family.

They contributed almost $1.2 million to the purchase of the apartment, bought in Ms Caddick's name, on the condition they would have the right to live there rent-free until they died.

Meanwhile, Caddick's husband has also filed a Federal Court claim of entitlement over matrimonial property including two mansions, $2 million of jewellery and clothes, $7 million of shares and proceeds from $360,000 of sold-off cars.

Anthony Koletti applied on the basis of his "financial and non-financial contributions" to the marriage since he tied the knot with Ms Caddick in December 2013.
Published 12 September 2022 at 11:08am
Source: AAP
