Australia

'Inspiration to so many': David Woodroffe sworn in as Northern Territory's first Aboriginal judge

The NT's first Aboriginal judge paid tribute to his family and Stolen Generations survivors during his swearing-in ceremony.

David Woodroffe dressed in white shirt and tie speaks at his swearing-in ceremony.

David Woodroffe has become the first Aboriginal judge in the Northern Territory. Source: Facebook / Natasha Fyles

KEY POINTS
  • A Stolen Generations descendant has been officially sworn in as the NT's first Aboriginal judge.
  • The appointment has been welcomed by the legal community.
  • NT Chief Minister Natasha Fyles said the appointment is important and historic.
Indigenous lawyers and advocates have welcomed the official appointment of David Woodroffe as the Northern Territory's first Aboriginal judge.

At the official swearing in ceremony, he vowed to continue the work of the "greater diversity of the justice system of the Northern Territory".

A descendant of members of
the Stolen Generations
, Judge Woodroffe said he was inspired to pursue a legal career as a result.
READ MORE

Leroy was incarcerated when he was just 10 years old. This is what his life is like now

"I am truly humbled and I will cherish this moment," he told the ABC.

Chief Minister Natasha Fyles said Judge Woodroffe's inclusion on the bench is historic and an important appointment considering the high rates of Indigenous incarceration in the Northern Territory.

"This appointment sets a precedent that paves the way for more Aboriginal people to join the ranks of our home-grown legal fraternity," she said.

Indigenous incarceration rates in the NT are the
highest in the country
. About 84 per cent of adult prisoners in the NT were Aboriginal, despite Aboriginal adults accounting for 25.9 per cent of the territory's adult population.
LISTEN TO
Northern Territory's 'shameful chapter' has ended after 15 years image

Northern Territory's 'shameful chapter' has ended after 15 years

SBS News

18/07/202201:47
A descendant of the Mudburra and Jingili people, Judge Woodroffe studied law at the Northern Territory University and was admitted to the Supreme Court of the NT in 1999. In the years since he worked extensively with Aboriginal legal services as a criminal lawyer and trial advocate in the NT and WA.

Judge Woodroofe had been serving as an acting judge in a local court since July, and his swearing in ceremony to formalise the role was held on Tuesday at the NT's Supreme Court.
READ MORE

Explainer: What does 'Incarceration Nation' mean?

"Congratulations on this very special day Judge David Woodroffe!" NT Attorney-General Chansey Paech said in a message on Facebook.

Others in the legal community also welcomed the appointment.

"Mr Woodroffe is an incredible mentor, teacher, leader and inspiration to so many people and is the first Aboriginal person to be appointed to the bench in the NT," the Northern Territory Anti-Discrimination Commission said.

The CEO of Larrakia Development Corporation, Nigel Browne, said the appointment was well-deserved.

"Back in the day Woody and I used to duke it out across the bar table," he said in a message on Twitter. "Me for the DPP, he for NAALAS, KRALAS and then NAAJA. If there was one person who deserves this ground breaking appointment it’s Woody."
Share
3 min read
Published 3 January 2023 at 5:56pm
Source: SBS News

Recommended for you

Behrouz Boochani was told he would never set foot in Australia. He just did

Immigration

Former deputy prime minister hospitalised after downing entire bowl of sakau 'out of respect'

Politics

A teacher made toys for her class based on their drawings

Australia

Why this mum doesn't buy her children Christmas presents

Australia

Vladimir Putin says Moscow has 'no choice' but to hold talks with Ukraine. Here's why

World

Australia will manage COVID-19 differently after Christmas. Here's what's changing

COVID-19

Craig got kicked off a Qatar Airways flight for a reason he'd never heard before

Australia

An Australian family was expecting biscuits and lollies in a Christmas parcel. Inside, they found a skull

World