Australia

Investigation underway after Melbourne man dies in custody following stand-off with police

An internal investigation is underway into the death of a 30-year-old man, arrested after a negotiation with police and who suddenly became unresponsive.

A female police officer stands with her back towards a barricaded area.

Police say the 30-year-old man confronted them in an erratic and aggressive manner and refused to engage. Source: AAP / Joel Carrett

Key Points
  • Officers negotiated with the 30-year-old man and he was eventually arrested.
  • He suddenly became unresponsive while being treated by paramedics, and died.
  • The Homicide Squad will prepare a report for the coroner.
A man has died in police custody following a stand-off with officers in Melbourne.

Police arrived at a home on Boldrewood Parade in Reservoir following reports of a man threatening a woman and damaging property on Saturday morning.
The 30-year-old confronted them in an erratic and aggressive manner and refused to engage, Victoria Police said.

The area was blocked off as specialist members of the Critical Incident Response Team negotiated with him and he was eventually arrested.
The man was due to be taken to hospital for assessment but suddenly became unresponsive while being treated by paramedics, and died.

The Homicide Squad will prepare a report for the coroner and the investigation will be overseen by the force's Professional Standards Command, which it says is standard procedure following a death in custody.

The woman inside the home was not hurt.
Share
1 min read
Published 11 November 2023 4:50pm
Source: AAP

Share this with family and friends

Recommended for you

A group of people wearing army greens holding weapons, surrounded by civilians.

How Hamas secretly built a 'mini-army' to fight Israel

World

Two identical brothers lying on the grass in high vis yellow clothing.

Jobless, homeless and on the verge of losing it all. Until a Qld community rallied behind them

Australia

A woman sits with her head in her hands in front of a laptop. She looks depleted, which is symbolised by a low-battery symbol near her head.

Feeling depleted by work? This is how Melanie beat burnout without quitting her job

Health

A couple smiling next to each other.

Tim and Rebekah's monthly mortgage repayment increased by about $800 overnight

A composite image of Anthony Albanese and Peter Dutton

Political rhetoric around Israel-Hamas conflict endangering Australian Muslims, group says

Politics

A group of militants wearing black face masks carry weapons while riding in the back of a truck

Who is funding Hamas? A global network of crypto, cash and charities

World

A blonde woman with earrings standing in front of a brick wall.

Jess is single and wants to buy a home. Her mortgage broker told her she 'can't have it all'

Australia

A composite image of an art deco theatre and people sitting in a laneway.

Here are the Melbourne and Sydney neighbourhoods ranked among the world's coolest

Australia