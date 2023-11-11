Investigation underway after Melbourne man dies in custody following stand-off with police

Key Points Officers negotiated with the 30-year-old man and he was eventually arrested.

A man has died in police custody following a stand-off with officers in Melbourne.





Police arrived at a home on Boldrewood Parade in Reservoir following reports of a man threatening a woman and damaging property on Saturday morning.



The 30-year-old confronted them in an erratic and aggressive manner and refused to engage, Victoria Police said.





The area was blocked off as specialist members of the Critical Incident Response Team negotiated with him and he was eventually arrested.



The man was due to be taken to hospital for assessment but suddenly became unresponsive while being treated by paramedics, and died.





The Homicide Squad will prepare a report for the coroner and the investigation will be overseen by the force's Professional Standards Command, which it says is standard procedure following a death in custody.



