Iraq bans term 'homosexuality', says 'sexual deviance' must be used instead

The Iraqi Communications and Media Commission says sexual deviance is the "correct term" for homosexuality.

A group of men lighting a rainbow flag on fire

The Iraqi Communications and Media Commission has banned media from using the terms 'homosexuality' and 'gender'. Source: Getty / picture alliance/dpa/picture alliance

Key Points
  • Iraq's media regulator has banned media companies operating in the Arab state from using the term 'homosexuality'.
  • The Iraqi Communications and Media Commission has ordered media to instead use the term 'sexual deviance'.
  • A government spokesperson said a penalty for violating the rule had not yet been set but could include a fine.
Iraq's official media regulator on Tuesday ordered all media and social media companies operating in the Arab state not to use the term "homosexuality" and instead to say "sexual deviance," the regulator said.

The Iraqi Communications and Media Commission (CMC) said in a statement that the use of the term "gender" was also banned.

It prohibited all phone and internet companies licensed by it from using the terms in any of their mobile applications.
The regulator "directs media organisations ... not to use the term 'homosexuality' and to use the correct term 'sexual deviance'," the Arabic-language statement said.

A government spokesperson said a penalty for violating the rule had not yet been set but could include a fine.

Iraq does not explicitly criminalise gay sex but loosely defined morality clauses in its penal code have been used to target members of the LGBTIQ+ community.
Major Iraqi parties have in the past two months stepped up criticism of LGBTIQ+ rights, with rainbow flags frequently being burned in protests by Shi'ite Muslim factions opposed to recent Quran burnings in Sweden and Denmark.

More than 60 countries criminalise gay sex, while same-sex sexual acts are legal in more than 130 countries, according to Our World in Data.
Published 9 August 2023 9:57am
Updated an hour ago 10:17am
Source: Reuters

