Is this the 'coolest building in the US' or a $3.4 billion 'eyesore'?

Key Points The Sphere is a new entertainment arena in Las Vegas shaped like a giant ball and covered in LED screens.

The venue has started showcasing light displays ahead of its opening in September.

Creators describe it as a "next-generation entertainment medium", but some say it's an "eyesore".

The Sphere arena in Las Vegas has not officially opened yet, but it's hard to miss.





The new sphere-shaped entertainment venue is covered entirely in LED screens, and it's turning heads with its displays, which have included projections of the Earth, animations, the United States flag, and even an eyeball.





The structure stands 157 metres wide and 111 metres tall, with creators describing it as the world's largest LED screen.





It reportedly cost US$2.3 billion ($3.4 billion) to build.



What is the Las Vegas Sphere?

The Sphere is a new entertainment venue in Las Vegas, and - as the name suggests - is in the shape of a sphere.





The exterior of the venue is made up of 54,000 square metres of LED lights.





Entertainment and media company Sphere Entertainment Co. describes the Sphere as a "next-generation entertainment medium", promising to "bring wonder to the world and redefine the future of live entertainment."



The Sphere is set to open in September and is expected to host sports events, cinematic experiences and concerts, including a residency from rock band U2.





It reportedly has a capacity of 17,600 people seated, and 20,000 standing.





On 4 July, the Sphere lit up the Las Vegas skyline with a trial run of its optics, changing from a blood moon to a rendition of the United States flag, followed by a series of animations.





On social media, some have described it as "incredible" and "the coolest building in the US".



But not everybody is impressed.





"The Sphere looks like a $2.3B eyesore and is low-key kind of scary. Imagine driving down the road, and a gigantic basketball appears out of thin air," Brenna Hardman wrote on Twitter.





"Unpopular opinion: the Vegas Sphere is ugly," Ryan James Dee wrote.



