Australia

Is Türkiye safe to travel to right now? Here's the latest advice for Australians

As Türkiye continues to reel from the effects of shocking earthquakes that devastated the country's south, here's the latest advice for Australian travellers on whether it's safe to travel there.

Composite image of birds flying over the mosque and water. On the right, kids sit amid rubble.

One month has passed since Türkiye was devastated by enormous earthquakes. Source: Getty

Key Points
  • Australian travellers are being urged to exercise a "high degree of caution" when travelling to Türkiye.
  • Türkiye was rocked by a 7.8 magnitude earthquake a month ago, destroying 10 provinces in the south.
  • Here is the latest advice as to where you can and cannot go, and whether it's appropriate to travel to Türkiye.
One month has passed since a devastating 7.8 magnitude earthquake and a series of aftershocks destroyed regions in Türkiye and Syria, killing thousands and decimating entire towns.

Since 6 February, several smaller earthquakes were felt across the two countries and have left residents especially vulnerable.

According to Turkish authorities, more than 46,000 people in the country died as a result of the quakes, with an estimated 6,000 killed in nearby Syria.
READ MORE

The three reasons why the Turkey-Syria earthquake was so devastating

More than 160,000 buildings containing 520,000 apartments collapsed or were severely damaged in Türkiye by the disaster - the worst in the country's modern history.

As Türkiye continues to reel from the deadly disaster, questions are being asked if it is safe to travel there.

According to Türkiye's 2022 tourism ministry bulletin, 118,847 Australians visited the country last year. That nearly reaches pre-COVID levels where Türkiye recorded 120,837 travellers from Australia.
Interior of Hagia Sophia mosque
More than 100,000 Australians travelled to Türkiye last year, according to Türkiye's tourism ministry data. Source: Getty / Siegfried Layda
The latest data available from the Australian Bureau of Statistics reveals that around 44,200 Australian residents made a short-term visit to the country in 2019.

Can I travel to Türkiye?

The Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade's travel advice on
Smartraveller
states that Australians should exercise a "high degree of caution" when travelling to Türkiye.
READ MORE

Turkey or Türkiye? Why the country changed its official name

Smartraveller advises Australians to "reconsider" the need to travel to the hardest-hit provinces that have been affected by the earthquakes, due to the risk involved in recurring quakes that can hit the area.

These include: Adana, Adıyaman, Diyarbakır, Gaziantep, Hatay, Kahramanmaraş, Kilis, Malatya, Osmaniye, Şanlıurfa.
A woman stands among the rubble of collapsed buildings.
A massive 7.8-magnitude earthquake rocked huge swathes of Türkiye and parts of Syria, with tens of thousands buried and many survivors barely subsisting in tents or containers. Source: Getty / AFP / Ozan Kose
Shortly after the first earthquake hit on 6 February, the Turkish government declared a three-month state of emergency for the 10 provinces. It's aimed at providing aid and bolstering efforts to rebuild the thousands of homes destroyed. That means only cars that are carrying aid materials can enter the disaster zones.

Aftershocks are still being experienced, and they're likely to occur "for some time". It's advised you are communicating with family and friends and know what to do
in the event of an earthquake
.

Are there flights available?

International flights have not been affected by earthquakes. Main airlines are operating as normal and the busiest holiday hot spots in Türkiye are not close to the affected provinces.

While Hatay and Gaziantep airports have reopened, travelling through the provinces is very difficult. Kahramanmaras has temporarily suspended passenger flights.

Is it appropriate to holiday in Türkiye now?

In a country that is still in mourning over the destruction that remains in its wake, tourists may feel hesitant to travel there.
Boats in the water overlooking mountains.
Antalya is one of the Türkiye's most coveted tourism hot spots in the summer. Source: Getty / nejdetduzen
But Türkiye's tourism industry is vital to its economy, attracting 44.6 million foreign visitors and US$46.3 billion ($70.2 million) last year. In December, Tourism Minister Nuri Ersoy said that Türkiye is "now in the super league in the global tourism industry".

Istanbul Airport was recorded as the busiest airport in Europe last year but may feel a dip in travel numbers as people keep a watchful eye on the events unfolding there.

The net foreign exchange reserves lost US$8.5 billion ($12.9 billion) since the earthquakes hit a month ago.

Australians will need to apply for an e-visa if they are looking to stay for less than 90 days in a six-month period in a business or tourism capacity.
Share
3 min read
Published 9 March 2023 at 12:18pm, updated 41 minutes ago at 12:22pm
By Rayane Tamer
Source: SBS News

Recommended for you

A man standing at a lectern

Pause in interest rate rises is 'closer', says RBA governor Philip Lowe

Australia

A hand holds a mobile phone displaying a social media ad for a Neom futuristic city project.

Keep seeing ads for Neom and The Line in your feed? Here's what it's all about

World

Man makes a fist gesture with his hand on a hospital couch.

'Champion of life': Boxer Billy Dib to be awarded special belt after 'beautiful' cancer news

Australia

The TikTok app logo.

TikTok audit reveals 25 Australian federal government agencies have banned Chinese-owned app

People walking through the fresh produce section at a market.

Rate rises are meant to help win the inflation war. Some say other 'unpopular' tactics could help

Australia

An artwork of a man and girl surrounded by dishes of food

A love letter to Australia's old school Chinese restaurants

Life

ALBANESE MODI HEADER.jpg

Human rights issues loom over Anthony Albanese's trip to India

South Asia

Facades of houses.

Australians have been warned more rate hikes could be on the cards. Here's what experts say you can do

Australia