Gaza ceasefire agreement reached, parliament's dual citizenship rules questioned, and US Senate passes crucial climate bill

Israel and Palestinian militants agree to ceasefire
After three days of cross-border fighting in the Gaza Strip, . The Egypt-mediated ceasefire seeks to bring an end to a weekend of violence that has left at least 43 Palestinians dead, including 15 children. There have been no reported deaths in Israel. Both sides have confirmed they've accepted the truce, but say if it's violated, they reserve the right to respond.
Mehreen Faruqi says politicians shouldn't have to give up dual citizenship
Deputy Greens leader Mehreen Faruqi says . Section 44 of Australia's constitution means dual citizens can't run for federal parliament. In an interview with Senator Faruqi says the process of renouncing her Pakistani citizenship was harder than she thought it would be, and almost made her reconsider her decision to join parliament. "I just felt as if I was being forced to give up my birthright, you know, to give up my history and my culture," she says.
Mehreen Faruqi gave up her Pakistani citizenship to stand for federal parliament. Source: AAP / RUSSELL FREEMAN
Redfern's National Centre of Indigenous Excellence to remain open
Less than a week after it announced it would close, the Indigenous Land and Sea Council (ILSC) says . Last Monday, around 50 NCIE staff were notified of the business closure following a two-year divestment process. The announcement caused uproar among the community, with
Indigenous Australians Minister Linda Burney telling ILSC, and NCIE's new owners, the New South Wales Aboriginal Land Council (NSWALC) to "get your act together."In a statement released on Sunday, ILSC says the operation of the NCIE's fitness and aquatic services will transfer to the NSWALC this week.
US Senate passes 'boldest clean energy package in American history'
The United States Senate has made history, after several hours of debate. The $622 billion Inflation Reduction Act aims to cut carbon emissions and shift consumers to green energy, while reducing prescription costs for the elderly, and increasing the enforcement of taxes for corporations and the wealthy. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer says the energy package will "change America for decades."
In other news
