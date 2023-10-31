Israel confirms deadly strike on Gaza refugee camp, says top Hamas commander killed

The health ministry in the Hamas-run Gaza Strip said at least 50 people were killed Tuesday in Israeli bombardment of a refugee camp in the Palestinian territory, which the army confirmed targeted a militant commander.





AFP video footage from the scene showed at least 47 bodies recovered from the rubble after the strike hit several houses in the densely crowded camp.





Dozens of onlookers could be seen standing on the edges of two vast craters as people searched for survivors.





Hours later, the Israeli military said it targeted Jabaliya camp with a strike, killing Ibrahim Biari — a key Hamas commander linked to the 7 October attack on Israel by the group.





"His elimination was carried out as part of a wide-scale strike on terrorists and terror infrastructure belonging to the Central Jabaliya Battalion, which had taken control over civilian buildings in Gaza City," the military said.





"The strike damaged Hamas's command and control in the area, as well as its ability to direct military activity against IDF soldiers operating throughout the Gaza Strip.





"As a result of the strike, a large number of terrorists who were with Biari were killed. Underground terror infrastructure embedded beneath the buildings, used by the terrorists, also collapsed after the strike," the army said.



Ragheb Aqal, a Jabaliya resident, described the strikes as "an earthquake" which shook the entire refugee camp.





"I went and saw the destruction... homes buried under the rubble and body parts and martyrs and wounded in huge numbers," the 41-year-old told AFP.





"There's no exaggerating when they talk about hundreds of martyrs and wounded.





People were still "transporting the remains of children, women and elderly", he added.



As the battle inside the tiny Hamas-ruled Palestinian territory intensified, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu dismissed international calls for a halt to the fighting.





But United Nations and other aid officials warned that a public health catastrophe was engulfing civilians in Gaza, with hospitals struggling to cope with mounting casualties and food, medicine, drinking water and fuel running short.





The tunnels under the cramped enclave are a prime objective for Israel as it expands a four-day-old ground offensive - after three weeks of aerial bombardment - into Gaza from the north to hit Hamas in retaliation for the Islamist group's deadly surprise attack into southern Israel on 7 October.





Some of the 240 hostages that Israel says were seized by Hamas that day are believed to be held in the tunnel complex, adding a further complication for the Israeli forces on top of the difficulties of fighting in an urban setting.



Gaza health authorities say that 8,525 people, including 3,542 children, have been killed in Israeli attacks since 7 October.





UN officials say more than 1.4 million of Gaza's civilian population of about 2.3 million have been made homeless.





About 1,400 people, mainly civilians, were killed in the cross-border Hamas assault on 7 October, Israel says.





This is a developing story and this article will be updated.



