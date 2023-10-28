World

Israel told civilians in Gaza to move south for their safety. Why is it still striking there?

Israeli warplanes have continued to hit sites in southern Gaza, two weeks after civilians in the northern Gaza Strip were told to move there for their safety.

Three people walking past the rubble of a destroyed building.

Israel told civilians in the northern Gaza Strip to evacuate south for their safety earlier this month. Source: Getty / Loay Ayyoub/The Washington Post

Israel has told civilians in the northern Gaza Strip, including residents of Gaza City, to move to the south of the enclave, saying it will be safer there as the military
attacks Hamas
following its
7 October cross-border assault
.

However, Israeli warplanes have continued to hit sites in southern Gaza, spreading fear among the evacuees that they are just as vulnerable there as they were in their homes in the north. Here is an overview of the situation.

Why is Israel still hitting south Gaza?

Since
telling Gazans to head south
, the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) has continued to pound targets across the area, killing an unknown number of civilians.

In all, authorities in Gaza say more than 7,436 Palestinians have died since Israeli strikes started on 7 October. The conflict has also claimed over 1,400 Israeli lives.

Gaza residents said the bombardment of the south intensified on 25 October.

One strike brought down several apartment buildings in Khan Younis, some 10km from the Egyptian border.
The IDF has said that even if Hamas' main power centre is in Gaza City, it is nonetheless entrenched among the civilian population across the enclave.

"Wherever a Hamas target arises, the IDF will strike at it in order to thwart the terrorist capabilities of the group, while taking feasible precautions to mitigate the harm to uninvolved civilians," the military said on Wednesday, reiterating previous statements.

The military has said the homes where militants live are "legitimate targets" even if civilians live alongside them.

"The so-called private home is not a private home," a senior Israeli Air Force officer told reporters in a recent briefing.
A long row of cars moving slowly down a road
Displaced Palestinian families from the northern and central Gaza Strip evacuate toward southern Gaza on 13 October. Source: Getty / Loay Ayyoub/The Washington Post

Why did Israel tell civilians to move south?

The Israeli military said on 12 October that nearly half of Gaza's 2.3 million population should move to the southern half of Gaza within 24 hours.

The military said the order was aimed at moving civilians away from "Hamas terror targets", which it believes are concentrated in the north.

Military spokesman Jonathan Conricus subsequently said: "We are preparing the area for significant military activity in Gaza City. That is the next stage. That's why we are asking civilians to go south of the Gaza River."
Israel has massed troops on the border with Gaza and is widely expected to launch a land invasion.

On 18 October, the military urged residents of Gaza to evacuate to what it called a humanitarian zone in al-Mawasi, on the coast of southern Gaza.
READ MORE

Australia joins calls for 'humanitarian pause' in Hamas-Israel war as ADF deploys to Middle East

Israel renewed its warnings on 22 October, saying that anyone staying in the north could be identified as sympathisers of a "terrorist organisation" if they did not leave.

How many people have moved south?

Hamas has urged Palestinians to ignore the Israeli warnings.

Hamas is a
Palestinian military and political group
, which has gained power in the Gaza Strip since winning legislative elections there in 2006. Its stated aim is to establish a Palestinian state, while refusing to recognise Israel's right to exist.

Hamas, in its entirety, is designated as a terrorist organisation by countries including Australia, Canada, the UK and the US. New Zealand and Paraguay list only its military wing as a terrorist group.

In 2018, the United Nations General Assembly voted against a resolution condemning Hamas in its entirety as a terrorist organisation.

Israel said on Wednesday it had attacked Hamas roadblocks that it believed were stopping people from evacuating.
READ MORE

Trapped: Why it's so difficult for Australians to flee Gaza

Despite Hamas' attempts to stop an exodus, residents and international aid organisations say there has been a mass displacement of people away from the north and other areas of the enclave seen as especially vulnerable to attack.
The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) estimated on 24 October that more than 1.4 million people are internally displaced within Gaza.

How have international leaders responded?

UN Secretary-General António Guterres said giving hundreds of thousands of people just hours to leave their homes was "dangerous and deeply troubling".

Many Western governments have
called for a pause in the fighting
to open humanitarian corridors for the trapped civilians.
READ MORE

'Never again': Why members of these communities could shun Labor over Hamas-Israel war

Arab nations have called for Israel to stop the war.
Share
4 min read
Published 28 October 2023 6:20pm
Source: Reuters

Share this with family and friends

Recommended for you

LILIE JAMES BODY FOUND

Family pay tribute to Lilie James as body found in manhunt over school death

Australia

Two teenage girls taking a photo in the mirror

Abbie couldn't bring her date to a year 12 formal. She's pushing to change that for others

Australia

Sam Kerr about to score a goal

Sam Kerr celebrates scoring in her hometown as Matildas beat Iran in Olympic qualifiers

Sport

People standing in rubble after a missile strike

Israel orders 1.1 million Gazans to move south as aid remains blocked, United Nations says

World

A demonstrator shouting slogans, holding a sign with We Can't Bomb Our Way to Peace

How could the Hamas-Israel war end? Experts predict possible outcomes

World

Demonstrators clash with the Lebanese army and riot police

'Do not travel' to Lebanon amid unrest, Australian government advises

World

A woman holds a sign reading LEWISTON STRONG LETS BE KINDER TO EACH OTHER GOD BLESS

'Never seen anything like it': Suspect still at large as Maine reels from mass shooting

North America

Women hold posters saying “Let Amit go“

Families are begging Israel to focus on freeing hostages. Here's how these negotiations work

World