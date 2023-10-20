Israel vows to 'fight until victory' after Hamas releases two US hostages. Here's what we know

Key Points US citizens Judith and Natalie Raanan have become the first hostages released by Hamas.

A spokesman for Hamas' military wing, said the hostages were released in response to Qatari mediation efforts.

Benjamin Netanyahu says there will be no pause in the Israeli military's bombardment and expected ground invasion of Gaza.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed to "fight until victory" in Gaza, signalling no pause in his military's bombardment and expected invasion of the enclave after Hamas released two US hostages.





The militant group Hamas on Friday released US mother and daughter Judith and Natalie Raanan who were kidnapped in its attack on southern Israel on 7 October.



Who are the released hostages?

"Two of our abductees are at home. We are not giving up on the effort to return all abducted and missing people," Netanyahu said in a statement released late Friday night.





"At the same time, we'll continue to fight until victory," he added.





The women, who were taken from Nahal Oz kibbutz, near the Gaza border, were on their way to a military base in central Israel, a statement from Netanyahu's office said. Media reports in the United States said they were from Evanston, a suburb of Chicago.





They are the first hostages confirmed by both sides in the Hamas-Israel war to be freed since Hamas gunmen burst into Israel, killing 1,400 people, mainly civilians, and taking around 200 hostages .



An image obtained by Reuters after their release, showed the two women surrounded by three Israeli soldiers and holding hands with Gal Hirsch, Israel's coordinator for the captives and missing. In the image, Natalie is wearing jeans and a grey hoodie while Judith was wearing a long blue shirt.





Israel has amassed tanks and troops near the perimeter of Gaza for a planned ground invasion.



Its bombardment of Gaza has killed at least 4,137 Palestinians, including hundreds of children, while more than a million have been displaced, according to Palestinian officials.





The United Nations humanitarian affairs office said more than 140,000 homes - nearly a third of all homes in Gaza - have been damaged, with nearly 13,000 completely destroyed.



Why did Hamas release the hostages?

Abu Ubaida, a spokesman for Hamas' military wing, said the hostages were released in response to Qatari mediation efforts: "for humanitarian reasons, and to prove to the American people and the world that the claims made by Biden and his fascist administration are false and baseless".





An Israeli army statement earlier in the day said a majority of the hostages were alive.



What happens next?

Israel levelled a northern Gaza district earlier on Friday after giving families a half-hour warning to escape and hit an Orthodox Christian church where others had been sheltering.





Late on Friday, reporters shouted questions at US President Joe Biden as he was climbing the stairs to board Air Force One, over the sound of the plane's engines.



One of the questions was whether Israel should delay an invasion of Gaza until more hostages can get out. "Yes," Biden replied.





The White House later said that Biden did not fully hear the question. "The president was far away. He didn't hear the full question," White House Communications Director Ben LaBolt said.





"The question sounded like 'Would you like to see more hostages released?' He wasn't commenting on anything else," LaBolt added.



Food, fuel and medical supplies have been banned

Israel has vowed to wipe out Hamas, relentlessly pounding the strip with air strikes, putting the enclave's 2.3 million people under a total siege and banning shipments of food, fuel and medical supplies.



The United Nations says more than a million have been made homeless.





Israel's Defence Minister Yoav Gallant, speaking in front of a parliamentary committee, said achieving Israel's objectives would not be quick or easy.





"We will topple the Hamas organisation. We will destroy its military and governing infrastructure. It's a phase that will not be easy. It will have a price," Gallant said.



Israel's Defense Minister Yoav Gallant (left) and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken. Source: AAP / Ariel Hermoni HANDOUT/EPA He added that the subsequent phase would be more drawn out, but was aimed at achieving "a completely different security situation" with no threat to Israel from Gaza.





"It's not a day, it's not a week, and unfortunately it's not a month," he said.



Biden hopes aid trucks will get to Gaza within two days

Earlier, Biden said he believed that trucks carrying aid would get through to Gaza in the next 24 to 48 hours, as he met with leaders from the European Union at the White House to discuss the Hamas-Israel war.





Asked about aid trucks getting through to Gaza, Biden said he had a commitment from the Israelis and the president of Egypt. The "highway had to be repaved," Biden said.



He said he believed that over the next 24 to 48 hours, the first 20 trucks with aid would get through.





International attention has focused on getting aid to Gaza through the one access point not controlled by Israel, the Rafah crossing to Egypt.





Rafah was out of operation for nearly two weeks since Hamas attacked Israel.





UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres toured the checkpoint on Egypt's side and called for a meaningful number of trucks to enter Gaza every day and checks - which Israel insists on to stop aid from reaching Hamas - to be quick and pragmatic.



"We are actively engaging with all parties to make sure conditions for delivering aid are lifted," he said.





Hamas is a Palestinian military and political group, gaining power in the Gaza Strip since winning legislative elections there in 2006.





Hamas’ stated aim is to establish a Palestinian state, while refusing to recognise Israel’s right to exist.





Hamas, in its entirety, is designated as a terrorist organisation by countries including Australia, Canada, the United Kingdom and the US.



Some countries list only its military wing as a terrorist group.





The United Nations though did not condemn Hamas in its entirety as a terrorist organisation, due to insufficient support from member states to do so during a 2018 vote.





Israeli aircraft struck six homes in northern Gaza early on Saturday, killing at least eight Palestinians and injuring 45, Palestinian media reported.





The Orthodox Patriarchate of Jerusalem, the main Palestinian Christian denomination, said that Israeli forces had struck the Church of Saint Porphyrius in Gaza City, where hundreds of Christians and Muslims had sought refuge.



The Israeli military said part of a Greek Orthodox church was damaged in a strike on Friday and that it was reviewing the incident. Source: AAP / Abed Khaled/AP Israel has already told all civilians to evacuate the northern half of the Gaza Strip, which includes Gaza City.





Many people have yet to leave saying they fear losing everything and have nowhere safe to go with southern areas also under attack.





Asked if Israel had so far followed the laws of war in it’s response, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken reiterated on Friday that Israel has the right to defend itself and make sure Hamas is not able to launch attacks again.



"It's important that operations be conducted in accordance with international law, humanitarian law, the law of war...There will be plenty of time to make assessments about how these operations were conducted but I can just say from the part of the United States, this continues to be important to us," he added.





Western leaders have so far mostly offered support to Israel's campaign against Hamas, although there is mounting unease about the plight of civilians in Gaza.



Many Muslim states, however, have called for an immediate ceasefire, and protests demanding an end to the bombardment were held in several cities across the world on Friday.





Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan called on Israel to end "its operations amounting to genocide".



